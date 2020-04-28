Home In News Prime Minister Narendra Modi On April 24, 2020, launched Two Portals E-Gram...
In NewsTechnology

Prime Minister Narendra Modi On April 24, 2020, launched Two Portals E-Gram Swaraj Portal & Swamitva Scheme

By- Nitu Jha
E-Gram Swaraj Portal &Swamitva Scheme Started by PM Narendra Modi on the occasion of Panchayati Raj Day 2020. Get all the details of E-Gram Swaraj Portal and Swamitva Scheme here combined with download link from E-Gram Swaraj app. E-Gram Swaraj Portal for Gram Panchayat: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on April 24, 2020, launched two portals;

E-Gram Swaraj Portal & Swamitva Scheme for the upliftment of the rural areas of India. The portal was launched on the occasion of National Panchayati Raj Day 2020 through videoconferencing between PM Modi and Sarpanches of village panchayats.

While launching the app, the Prime Minister stated that E Gram Swaraj marks the whole digitization of villages and rural areas. The portal can be accessed in egramswaraj.gov.in and can be available as a mobile app. Together with the portalsite, PM Modi established the Swamitva Scheme for the mapping of properties in cities. E Gram Swaraj Portal & App: All you need to know

The egramswaraj.gov. The portal is going to be the only platform to provide the Panchayat-wise work details and documents of all the functions of every village panchayat under the Gram Panchayat Development Plan (GPDP).

This single interface can help speed-up the implementation of projects in rural areas from planning to completion.

All of the details about Panchayat Sachiv and Panch can be checked on the portal site.
It will also include the particulars of ongoing development works and the finance allocated for them.

Any taxpayer can create their account on the portal site and can know about the developmental functions of villages. Folks may also know about all of the functions of the Ministry of Panchayati Raj through this portal.
Both mobile and portal app will boost e-Governance from the Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs) across India.

The portal will improve transparency in basic planning of development projects, progress reporting, and work-based accounting on the whole.
Life Cycle of Developmental Works at Village Panchayat;

  • Take a Look at the complete life span of the developmental works undertaken by police
  • in village panchayats:Swamitva Scheme;
    PM Modi also established the Swamitva Scheme on precisely the exact same event. The scheme will enable the rapid development of rural regions by mapping all of the village properties. Have a look at key details of this portal:

Under the scheme, the latest surveying technologies such as drones will be utilized for measuring the inhabited land in villages and rural locations. The drones will draw on the electronic map of each house falling in the geographic limit of each Indian village.

Home Cards will be well prepared and given to the various owners.
It’ll create records of property ownership in cities and these documents will further facilitate tax collection, new construction plans, and issuance of permits.
The strategy would help in reducing disputes over property.
It will make it easier for villagers to avail of all bank loans.
It will enable the government to effectively opting for the infrastructural program in cities.

Nitu Jha







