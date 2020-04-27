President Trump Announced;that Unemployed Americans Of All Backgrounds Will Be First In Line For Jobs As Our Economy Reopens

- Advertisement -

Last year, President Trump went on Fox and downplayed the potential lethality of the novel coronavirus and contrasted it to the seasonal influenza.

“We’ve had horrible flu,” Trump said March 24. “I mean, think of itwe average 36,000 people. Death. Death. I am not talking about cases, I’m talking about death — 36,000 deaths per year. Folks die — 36 [million ] — by the influenza. But we’ve never closed down the country for the influenza. So you say to yourself,’What is this all about?'”

- Advertisement -

Trump’s figures on the influenza have become question, but by his own cited numbers, there have now been much more deaths from COVID-19 — at under two months. As the graph below reveals, the curve nationwide is hardly flattening by that measure.

- Advertisement -

The United States saw its first recorded departure from the book coronavirus Feb. 29, though fresh data imply that the initial death may have been weeks earlier. The day before that Feb. 29 passing, Trump claimed it was Democrats that had been”politicizing” the coronavirus and stated it was”their brand new hoax” to criticize his government’s answer to it.

A week after, the president was touting survey numbers (who’ve since receded) and saying,”Anyone who needs a test can get a test” (That isn’t near true.)

It will go away.”

From Trump’s Fox city hall close to the end of March, just 706 Americans had died in the virus and there were just under 54,000 cases. Since then, the amount of Americans who have died from it’s gone up 65 times.

In April alone, the amount of deaths has gone up almost tenfold, from 4,780 to more than 46,000, as of Wednesday night.

Trump is currently focused on reopening — without implementing a national testing plan — and even says he’s invited and that”it’s a gorgeous thing.”

However, the truth is that deaths in the coronavirus continue to spike, Trump did not see it coming, and without the sort of careful reopening guided by health officials, there might be the sort of”rally” which Dr. Anthony Fauci cautioned about in Wednesday’s briefing.

“Although I know one needs to leapfrog over matters, do not do this,” Fauci, head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, said. “Do it in a quantified manner. This is a successful formula. The problem is when we don’t do this, there’s a likelihood that we will have a rebound. The one way to not reopen the economy is to get a rally which we can’t take care of.”The briefing in Summary

There is nothing as”coronavirus embers”: President Trump expressed uncertainty about a potential serious second wave of the coronavirus this autumn. He claimed new instances may appear on a smaller scale. “We may have some embers,” he said,”and we’re going to place them out.” That contradicts Fauci. “We have coronavirus in the autumn, I am convinced of this,” Fauci said, adding,”Whether or not it’s going to be big or small is going to depend on our response.” The simple fact is: there is no diminished version of this virus. And without a vaccine or an established therapy, another outbreak is probably without rigorous social distancing measures.

Redfield forced to play cleanup: Robert Redfield, the director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, addressed remarks that he made to The Washington Post on Tuesday. He explained that the United States might observe an”more difficult” second wave of this coronavirus in the autumn when paired with combating the flu. “I did not state this was going to be worse,” Redfield said on Wednesday. You’re able to parse”difficult” versus”worse” Take in both of these quotations: Trump said of Redfield,”He had been misquoted, completely misquoted.” (Trump stated Redfield was misquoted four occasions from the briefing.) Redfield, when asked if he was quoted correctly, responded:”I’m accurately quoted in The Washington Post.” Trump later refrained from advising Georgians to adhere to his own guidance over Kemp’s, praised the Senate, also touted his role for Kemp in 2018. Fauci also disagreed with Kemp’s executive order stating,”If I were telling the governor, I’d tell him he should be cautious” Fauci added he was against Kemp”moving ahead and leapfrogging into stages” the country was not yet prepared for. Kemp responded afterwards , saying he was moving forward. The rest of the world combined has analyzed a total of about 18.5 million. “The testing problem,” Trump said Wednesday,”we’ve done more than any other nation on the planet. Go a step further. If you added up the testing of each state in the world, put’em together, we’ve done considerably more than that. You folks are not happy.”

It is correct that the U.S. has tested more than any other country, but surely not all of them combined. What is more, the numbers are beside the point. First, the U.S. was late to analyzing, allowing the virus to spread further than it otherwise might have, even though Trump’s boast Wednesday that”We were so quickly.” No, the U.S. wasn’t. Secondly, 4.2 million is just 1.3percent of the nation, hardly enough to feel great about knowing the breadth of this spread of this virus.

Carson to lead council focused on encouraging black and Hispanic communities: Trump announced that Housing and Urban Development Secretary Ben Carson will concentrate on his White House Opportunity and Revitalization Council on”restoring” Hispanic and black communities hurt by the coronavirus”to full economic health. ”

Trump prohibits knowing scientist who states he was eliminated from the key article: Trump denied understanding Rick Bright, who was formerly in control of a vital agency helping develop a coronavirus vaccine also asserts to have been moved from his job after he voiced resistance to unproven treatments preferred by Trump. “If a man says that he had been pushed from a job, maybe he was maybe he was not,” Trump said, adding,”I don’t know who he is.”

Quotation of this briefing

“We win, and we win. We want to win, we always — we win. Sometimes we don’t want to win, so we just go to a standstill. But that’s always, that’s not the way this country works.”

— Trump, on the country, largely being shut down

Other key coronavirus stories from NPR

Adding A Nylon Stocking Layer Could Boost Protection From Cloth Masks, Study Finds: A new study from Northeastern University finds that placing nylon stocking material over a cloth mask may significantly increase its ability to keep people safe. “It improved the performance of all of the masks, and it brought several of them up and over the baseline mask we were using, which was a 3M surgical-type mask,” said Loretta Fernandez, a professor at Northeastern.

Reminder: Are We Flattening The Curve? States Keep Watch On Coronavirus ‘Doubling Times’: Officials are tracking “doubling times” as an indication of when a state’s curve may be beginning to flatten. The doubling rate refers to the number of days it takes for a state to match its amount of coronavirus cases, deaths, or hospitalizations. With this measurement, doubling times for New York City COVID-19 cases have gotten longer, reaching eight days, as of April 10.

READ: Trump Signs Proclamation Temporarily Suspending Immigration: President Trump officially suspended immigration to the United States on Wednesday evening for 60 days, saying it will lessen the further economic strain on the country. “This will ensure that unemployed Americans of all backgrounds will be first in line for jobs as our economy reopens,” the president said.