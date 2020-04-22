Pixel Buds 2: Google cuts back on color options for non-US countries

- Advertisement -

If you’ve been awaiting Google to eventually begin selling its second-generation Pixel Buds, you might need to look at your outfit expectations if you live outside the USA. The business has cut down the number of colors it’s recorded for the 10 foreign exchange markets the Pixel Bud 2 will be in.

Recent modifications to listings outside the countries as spotted by 9to5Google have made clear that the true wireless earbuds will have a limited go-to-market outlay.

one of the subtle differences you’ll find between the U.S. and also global listings is that this picture of a jogging man wearing a Pixel Bud. American customers see a version where the bud is Oh So Orange (previously ) while others will see him sporting a Certainly White bud (under ).

But the most apparent edits into the worldwide shop pages are the actual color listings. Google Store websites for Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Singapore, Spain, the U.K., along with the U.S. originally illustrated the Pixel Buds in four different colors: Almost Black, Clearly White, Oh So Orange, and Quite Mint.

Scrolling down to the base of this Google Store Canada webpage archived on February 9, you’ll discover a carousel module promoting each of four colors.

Now, though, you’ll find these colors in the carousel for these countries:

Australia : Certainly White

: Certainly White Canada : Almost Black, Clearly White, Quite Mint

: Almost Black, Clearly White, Quite Mint France : Résolument Blanc (Clearly White)

: Résolument Blanc (Clearly White) Germany: Certainly White

Certainly White Ireland : Certainly White

: Certainly White Italy: Bianco (Certainly White)

Bianco (Certainly White) Japan: Almost Black, Clearly White, Very Mint

Almost Black, Clearly White, Very Mint Singapore: Clearly White

Clearly White Spain : Bianco (Certainly White)

: Bianco (Certainly White) the United Kingdom: Clearly White, Almost Black

Clearly White, Almost Black United States: Practically Black, Certainly White, Very Mint, Oh So Orange

The U.S. is left as the solo market to see all four colors while Canada and Japan miss on Oh So Orange, the U.K. loses Quite Mint along with this, and the other seven states get only Clearly White.

There’s a possibility that stock of the colors will gradually get spread around, but it seems like buyers will have to get used to a color that is neutral should they need a set of Pixel Buds 2. We will not know for 100% certain before Google moves from the stage.