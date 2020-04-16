Home Technology "Pixel Bud 2": Release Date, Features And Price
Technology

“Pixel Bud 2”: Release Date, Features And Price

By- Viper
Google announced its Pixel Buds 2 true wireless earbuds at New York on October 15, 2019, along with the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL, Pixelbook Move, Nest Wi-Fi, along with Nest Mini. And while lots of these products are already here, the Pixel Buds 2 remains a small mystery. Here’s everything you need to understand Google’s first proper Apple AirPods rival.

such as what new features it brings to the table, how much it costs, and when it will hit the shelves.

Price

Google pixel bud 2 prices will be around $179.

Release date

Even though Google has formally canceled its yearly Google I/O summit , which has been scheduled for May 12-14.

Google Pixel Bud 2

Abt Electronics submitted a pre-order page for the new Pixel Buds (which it then promptly removed), according to worldtoptrends. Though this isn’t the first time we have seen an accidental pre-order page for its Pixel Buds 2 — B&H Photo put up one before this season — it’s a sign we’re getting closer to a real launch date. A newly spotted wireless charging certification record for the Pixel Buds 2 suggests that the new true wireless earbuds are indeed very close to being prepared for their own retail debut.

Features

Right off the bat, the Pixel Buds 2 is leaps and bounds ahead of the first Pixel Buds, which surfaced back in October 2017. Google went back to the drawing board and came up with a design — scrapping the bothersome cables that tethered the two Buds together on the inaugural model, while introducing a slimmer, more discreet body which sits flush with the ear.

Also Read:   Pixel Bud 2 Pre-Orders Might Get Delayed Due To CoronaVirus OutBreak

Google says the Pixel Buds 2 will continue for five successive hours on a single charge, before needing to have a fast dip in the AirPods-style Wireless Charging Case, which will be home to juice for an additional 24-hours worth of usage — on par with all the Apple AirPods two. Plus, the Charging Case can be dropped on a Qi-enabled mat. No cables needed
On top of that, there’s an optional feature called Adaptive Sound. While voice accelerometers detect speech via your jawbone in a bid to prevent background sound and when you’re on a call, beam-forming microphones center on bettering your voice.

Viper
Viper is a tech enthusiast, who is constantly active in the field of technology. He is following his passion for technology.

