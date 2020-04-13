Pixel Bud 2 Pre-Orders Might Get Delayed Due To CoronaVirus OutBreak

- Advertisement -

Google Pixel Buds 2 release date appears near as the earbuds were recorded for pre-orders at retailer shops. The Pixel Buds 2 were announced last year since the second generation True Wireless (TWS) earbuds from Google. It had been rumored that Pixel Buds 2 will have a 2020 spring launch date and the earbuds will come out together with the 4a series smartphones.

But the Google Pixel Buds 2 pre-orders have been canceled from each website and it looks the TWS earbuds might be delayed due to this Coronavirus pandemic.

Pixel Buds 2 Pre-Orders Canceled because of Coronavirus OutBreak

Pixel Buds 2 launch date was supposed to happen in Spring 2020 meaning that the earbuds launch occasionally around in the month of April. But the recent COVID-19 pandemic has influenced the production of the device and every gadget, which resulted in delays. Apple and many tech giants changed them within the fear of Coronavirus outbreak only to online flow or have canceled their launching event. There are no ways for shipping manufacturing and transporting Pixel Buds 2 which is why delay the product launch dates and Google decided to cancel all the pre-orders.

Pixel Buds 2 Release Date and Specs

Google Pixel Buds 2 features include a design with ear tips and fins, which will lock the earbuds in your ear and then seal out the sound. The Pixel Buds 2 will even enable users to get Google Assistant hands-free feature, only by saying, “Hey, Google.” As for battery life, Pixel Buds 2 will offer 19 hours of battery backup. The best section is the strong connectivity which will let your wireless earbuds stay connected to your smartphones. Google Pixel Buds 2 launch date is now able to occur in the last part of May as the shipping and production problems are solved.