Home Technology Pixel Bud 2 Pre-Orders Might Get Delayed Due To CoronaVirus OutBreak
Technology

Pixel Bud 2 Pre-Orders Might Get Delayed Due To CoronaVirus OutBreak

By- Viper
- Advertisement -

Google Pixel Buds 2 release date appears near as the earbuds were recorded for pre-orders at retailer shops. The Pixel Buds 2 were announced last year since the second generation True Wireless (TWS) earbuds from Google. It had been rumored that Pixel Buds 2 will have a 2020 spring launch date and the earbuds will come out together with the 4a series smartphones.

But the Google Pixel Buds 2 pre-orders have been canceled from each website and it looks the TWS earbuds might be delayed due to this Coronavirus pandemic.

Pixel Buds 2 Pre-Orders Canceled because of Coronavirus OutBreak

- Advertisement -

Pixel Buds 2 launch date was supposed to happen in Spring 2020 meaning that the earbuds launch occasionally around in the month of April. But the recent COVID-19 pandemic has influenced the production of the device and every gadget, which resulted in delays. Apple and many tech giants changed them within the fear of Coronavirus outbreak only to online flow or have canceled their launching event. There are no ways for shipping manufacturing and transporting Pixel Buds 2 which is why delay the product launch dates and Google decided to cancel all the pre-orders.

Also Read:   Google Pixel Buds: launch date, Price, design And extra features
Also Read:   Skagen Falster 3 Declared With a Minimalist Appearance And Top-Tier Tech

Pixel Buds 2 Release Date and Specs

Google Pixel Buds 2 features include a design with ear tips and fins, which will lock the earbuds in your ear and then seal out the sound. The Pixel Buds 2 will even enable users to get Google Assistant hands-free feature, only by saying, “Hey, Google.” As for battery life, Pixel Buds 2 will offer 19 hours of battery backup. The best section is the strong connectivity which will let your wireless earbuds stay connected to your smartphones. Google Pixel Buds 2 launch date is now able to occur in the last part of May as the shipping and production problems are solved.

Also Read:   HTC Vive Cosmos Elite Includes Half-Life and is Outside: Alyx at No Cost
- Advertisement -
Viper
Viper is a tech enthusiast, who is constantly active in the field of technology. He is following his passion for technology.

Must Read

Umbrella Academy Season 2: Sibling’s Return Reportedly Scheduled At Netflix?

TV Series Naveen Yadav -
The Umbrella Academy Was A Large And A Huge Hit For The Netflix This Year. And It's All Season. Get All The Updates Go...
Read more

Taboo Season 2: What’s The Release Date And Exciting Story For This Historical Drama Series

Entertainment Naveen Yadav -
Taboo Season 2: Back in mid-2017, the BBC explained that Tom Hardy stunt Taboo would reunite for another year uplifting James Delaney, who is a...
Read more

Pixel 4a: Release Date, Camera, Specs, And Leaks (Updated: 12 April)

Technology Viper -
(Updated: 12 April): Pixel 4a Features and specs almost got confirmed ahead of launch from various sources but availability might get delayed due to...
Read more

Has The Next Season Of Chilling Adventures Of Sabrina Been Filmed?

TV Series Naveen Yadav -
The arrangement is dependent upon a book which is the Archie comic book arrangement. There are characters in the arrangement who receive the spotlight....
Read more

Manifest Season 3: What’s The Twist In The Story, Get To Know Everything

TV Series Naveen Yadav -
That is what watchers can expect from Manifest season 3, for example its debut date. The NBC dramatization spins around the lives. Much has...
Read more

God of War 5 Release Date, Trailer, News, Rumors, and Everything You Need to Know

Technology Anoj Kumar -
God of War 5 is definitely going to happen, it is just a matter of waiting till it is officially announced. Sony Santa Monica's...
Read more

Pixel Bud 2 Pre-Orders Might Get Delayed Due To CoronaVirus OutBreak

Technology Viper -
Google Pixel Buds 2 release date appears near as the earbuds were recorded for pre-orders at retailer shops. The Pixel Buds 2 were announced...
Read more

The Society Season 2: When Will The Show Return On Netflix? What is the Cast of Season 2?

TV Series Vikash Kumar -
Christopher Keyser developed The Society is an American Mystery Teen Drama web tv show, which originally premiered its first setup on Streaming Gaint Netflix...
Read more

Lucifer season 5: Everything you need to know? Release Date and More Updates

Netflix Vikash Kumar -
Lucifer has been one of the most well-known shows on Netflix, bringing the job of Hell into the Devil, its fourth summer was recently...
Read more

Halo 6: Halo Infinite Release Date, trailer and Gameplay details

Gaming Vikash Kumar -
Halo Infinite is the 6th version of the science fiction video game collection from Bungie and 343 Industries, which is a subsidiary of Microsoft...
Read more
© World Top Trend