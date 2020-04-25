Home Technology Pixel Bud 2: Apple AirPods 3 Rival Could Launch Next Month
Technology

Pixel Bud 2: Apple AirPods 3 Rival Could Launch Next Month

By- Viper
Price: Google pixel bud 2 prices will be around $179.

Google announced its Pixel Buds 2 true wireless earbuds at New York on October 15, 2019, along with the Pixel 4 and Pixel 4 XL, Pixelbook Move, Nest Wi-Fi, along with Nest Mini. And while lots of these products are already here, the Pixel Buds 2 remains a small mystery. Here’s everything you need to understand Google’s first proper Apple AirPods 3 rival.

Abt Electronics submitted a pre-order page for the new Pixel Buds (which it then promptly removed), according to worldtoptrends. Though this isn’t the first time we have seen an accidental pre-order page for its Pixel Buds 2 — B&H Photo put up one before this season — it’s a sign we’re getting closer to a real launch date. A newly spotted wireless charging certification record for the Pixel Buds 2 suggests that the new true wireless earbuds are indeed very close to being prepared for their own retail debut.

Pixel Buds 2 Pre-Orders Canceled because of Coronavirus OutBreak:

Pixel Buds 2 launch date was supposed to happen in Spring 2020 meaning that the earbuds launch occasionally around in the month of April. But the recent COVID-19 pandemic has influenced the production of the device and every gadget, which resulted in delays. Apple and many tech giants changed them within the fear of Coronavirus outbreak only to online flow or have canceled their launching event. There are no ways for shipping manufacturing and transporting Pixel Buds 2 which is why delay the product launch dates and Google decided to cancel all the pre-orders.

Pixel Buds 2 Release Date and Specs:

Google Pixel Buds 2 features include a design with ear tips and fins, which will lock the earbuds in your ear and then seal out the sound. The Pixel Buds 2 will even enable users to get Google Assistant hands-free feature, only by saying, “Hey, Google.” As for battery life, Pixel Buds 2 will offer 19 hours of battery backup. The best section is the strong connectivity which will let your wireless earbuds stay connected to your smartphones. Google Pixel Buds 2 launch date is now able to occur in the last part of May as the shipping and production problems are solved.


