Pixel 4a: Release Date, Camera, Specs, And Leaks (Updated: 12 April)

(Updated: 12 April): Pixel 4a Features and specs almost got confirmed ahead of launch from various sources but availability might get delayed due to CoronaVirus Pandemic.

Google Pixel 4a: Release date

Google Pixel series there is very little doubt as to the name of the upcoming mid-range entry in the series, but it is a very safe bet we’ll see the Google Pixel 4a launch sometime within the upcoming few months. But when exactly will it land? Google established the Pixel 3a show at Google I/O 2019, therefore it appears sensible to assume it will repeat that plan in 2020. If that’s the case, that means Google will probably launch the new device on or about May 12, which is when Google I/O 2020 was initially set to start before it had been canceled amid worries surrounding the coronavirus (COVID-19) Outbreak.

Google Pixel 4a: Design

Lately, 9to5Google afterward reported that Pixel 4a might not arrive in this white and orange color. The outlet claims it’s going to come at least in two variants: Just Black and a Barely Blue. The phone looks like a pared-down Google Pixel 4, which makes sense as you would expect. The camera bump on the rear of the device is really a dead-ringer for the one on the Pixel 4 string, albeit with only 1 lens. The white colorway, Google”G” logo, and orange-colored power button carry over from the Pixel 4.

There are a few differences. The matte-black ring that envelopes the Pixel 4 body is absent, the camera is placed in a screen cutout, there is a headphone jack present, and there’s a fingerprint sensor here. The fingerprint sensor and screen cutout make sense, however, because it would hardly be cost-effective to move all the face unlock tech in the Pixel 4 string to the Pixel 4a.

Pixel 4a: features and Specs

Before getting excited thinking there will be three Pixel 4a devices, that isn’t likely. One of those devices (Bramble) is likely a development board — essentially a dummy tester device. The other two, Sunfish and Redfin, could be real devices. According to XDA’s further study, Sunfish is most likely the Google Pixel 4a, and it is going to probably tout the Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 chipset. We have previously seen upper mid-range devices such as the Realme X2, Redmi K30, and also the current Samsung Galaxy A71 house exactly the same SoC.

This 700-series chipset is an upgrade over the Pixel 3a’s Snapdragon 670. While the excess processing power would certainly be fine, hopefully, this would not increase the cost too much (more on this later).On the other hand, Redfin is a bit more confusing. It houses the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 chipset that’s capable of 5G connectivity. Sources near Android Authority have confirmed there will not be a bigger variant this season, so we know this is not the Pixel 4a XL. Rather, Google might be tinkering with the notion of releasing a Pixel 4a and a Pixel 4a 5G version, but there is no way.

The Pixel 4a‘s SoC may not be the only chip to observe an update. The newest rumors imply the Pixel 4a could see a substantial bump in storage read/write speeds because of an improved UFS 2.1 flash storage solution in the kind of the 64GB SK Hynix chip. This could be an upgrade from the 64GB storage processor in the Pixel 3a, if this is true, though it’s too early to guarantee, and it could offer performance that is snappier in some instances.

The program lists the Sunfish model name, Snapdragon 730 chipset, Adreno 618 GPU, 6GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, along with a 5.81-inch 2,340 x 1,080 display with a 60Hz refresh rate. It also reveals what looks like support and a 3,080 mAh battery. It’s still bigger than the Pixel, although the prior isn’t exactly big for a budget phone at 2020. The handset’s RAM configuration was further rumored shortly after that when XDA Developers got its hands on a picture of a supposed pre-production Pixel 4a bootloader.

Pixel 4a: Camera

As far as the Pixel 4a camera is concerned, a report from 9to5Google asserts the handset will feature a 12.2MP rear-facing sensor with OIS and EIS, and the front-facing camera should be nigh identical to the Pixel 3a’s 8MP sensor. The report claims the video recording specs of the Pixel 4 should carry over into the Pixel 4a. Meaning the new budget handset should sport 1,080p video recording in 30fps at 4K; 720p in 240fps; and 30, 60, and 120fps.

Google Pixel 4a: Price

Google tries to do exactly the same thing with the Pixel 4a series and keep it in the exact same pricing as the Pixel series? If this is so, the expected pricing for the Google Pixel 4a would be $399.

9to5Google also reported that the Pixel 4a will come in at $399. The outlet goes on to say the handset could come from 128GB and 64GB versions, so the higher storage capability device will probably see a higher cost if that is the case.