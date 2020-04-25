Home Technology Pixel 4A: Launch Date, SoC, Leaks And Price
Technology

Pixel 4A: Launch Date, SoC, Leaks And Price

By- Viper
HIGHLIGHTS

  • Google could launch the Pixel 4a by next month
  • The Pixel 4a is expected to get a 5.81-inch display
  • The phone will come with a Snapdragon 730 SoC and 765G SOC

 

Google Pixel series there is very little doubt as to the name of the upcoming mid-range entry in the series, but we’ll see the Google Pixel 4a launch sometime within the upcoming few months. But when exactly will it land? Google established the Pixel 3a show at Google I/O 2019, therefore it appears sensible to assume it will repeat that plan in 2020.

If that’s the case, that means Google will probably launch the new device on or about May 12, which is when Google I/O 2020 was initially set to start before it had been canceled amid worries surrounding the coronavirus (COVID-19) Outbreak

Pixel 4a Leaks Till Date:

Price:

Google tries to do exactly the same thing with the Pixel 4a series and keep it in the exact same pricing as the Pixel series? If this is so, the expected pricing for the Google Pixel 4a would be $399.




9to5Google also reported that the Pixel 4a will come in at $399. The outlet goes on to say the handset could come from 128GB and 64GB versions, so the higher storage capability device will probably see a higher cost if that is the case.



Display:

5.81-inch screen, 2340 x 1080 pixel punch hole camera probably OLED, 60HzThe display on the Pixel 4a is expected to be horizontal, with slimmed bezels down and no notch. Rather, there’s going to become a punch hole to the front camera that we have not seen on a Pixel before. It is said to be a screen and thought to function as OLED. The resolution is your anticipated 1080p, which should be nice on this size of the display



Camera:

Pixel 4a will have a 12MP rear camera together with the LED flash. We could fairly safely assume that this is the camera device that is the same as the Pixel 4 to give access to all those camera skills to you at a lower price point.

In that way, you can expect to locate a 12.2-megapixel 1.4µm sensor with f/1.7 lens and optical image stabilization. It is going to probably have all the AI abilities of the Pixel 4, such as Night Sight. The front camera at the display is likely to be an 8-megapixel 1.22µm detector with an f/2.0 lens and some rare bokeh abilities, but that is all still to be verified.

Performance:

This 700-series chipset is an upgrade over the Pixel 3a’s Snapdragon 670. While the excess processing power would certainly be fine, hopefully, this would not increase the cost too much (more on this later).On the other hand, Redfin is a bit more confusing. It houses the Qualcomm Snapdragon 765 chipset that’s capable of 5G connectivity. Sources near Android Authority have confirmed there will not be a bigger variant this season, so we know this is not the Pixel 4a XL. Rather, Google might be tinkering with the notion of releasing a Pixel 4a and a Pixel 4a 5G version, but there is no way.




The Pixel 4as SoC may not be the only chip to observe an update. The newest rumors imply the Pixel 4a could see a substantial bump in storage read/write speeds because of an improved UFS 2.1 flash storage solution in the kind of the 64GB SK Hynix chip. This could be an upgrade over the Pixel 3a, if this is true, though it’s too early to guarantee, and it could offer performance that is snappier in some instances.

The program lists the Sunfish model name, Snapdragon 730 chipset, Adreno 618 GPU, 6GB of RAM, 64GB of storage, along with a 5.81-inch 2,340 x 1,080 display with a 60Hz refresh rate. It also reveals what looks like support and a 3,080 mAh battery. It’s still bigger than the Pixel 3a, although the prior isn’t exactly big for a budget phone in 2020.

