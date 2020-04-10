Pirates of the Caribbean 6: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And All The Latest News

- Advertisement -

Pirates Of The Caribbean 6: Release Date

2017 has been the last time we saw the launch of some Pirates of the Caribbean film. This was the fifth picture, subtitled Dead Men Tell No Tales known as The Revenge of Salazar. Disney has verified an impending movie, scheduled for 2021.

Pirates Of The Caribbean 6: Cast

We’re not certain about the cast of the Pirates of the Caribbean film, but rumors have it that Johnny Depp may not go back as our Captain Jack Sparrow.

- Advertisement -

Disney has not taken his drunken misconduct softly. Right now, an immense quantity of fan support because of the Amber Heard case backs him. This may lead Disney to cash in on the thoughts of the lovers and the attachment they believe to their captain both on and off-screen.

Pirates Of The Caribbean 6: Plot

We do not know info about the plot of the film Pirates of the Caribbean 6. Talks of a female lead have been going around among the fans. This guide won’t be Keira Knightley as Elizabeth Swann. Even when we see Johnny Depp returning, it is only going to be in cameos. The same will be the situation for Knightley and Orlando Bloom.

Pirates Of The Caribbean 6: Trailer

The new Pirates of the film’s trailer isn’t out yet.