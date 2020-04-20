Home Entertainment 'Pirates of the Caribbean' 6 Is'Certainly' From the Works, Says Actor Lee...
'Pirates of the Caribbean' 6 Is'Certainly' From the Works, Says Actor Lee Arenberg

By- Alok Chand
Los Angeles: “Pirates Of The Caribbean” actor Lee Arenberg states a sixth film is”definitely” being discussed with the manufacturers.

The 57-year-old star, who essayed the role of pirate Pintel from the original trilogy, hasn’t been involved from the franchise because 2007’s”At World’s End”. He suggested that a new movie is about the horizon,

Pirates of the Caribbean

“They are talking about it, so far as I know,” Arenberg said when he appeared on”Kendall Talks TV”.

It is unclear if the new setup will be another sequel or even a reboot. Disney attracted Craig Mazin and Ted Elliot on board to operate on the film franchise, last year.

Arenberg says he’d be up for a comeback, while details have been kept under wraps.

“I mean yeah, naturally. But they have done two without us. I love it, however, I like that part. Nevertheless, it is not me up,” he added.

The highly anticipated sixth film follows 2015’s”Dead Men Tell No Tales”. Stuart Beattie, who was connected with”Curse of the Black Pearl” as a screenwriter, formerly suggested the studio was looking into the future.

He explained: “I think (Depp’s) had a great run. He’s created that character his own and it has become the thing that he’s most famous for now. It’s been great for him and it has been great for us… There’s that saying, do not frown because it’s over, smile because it happened. The fact that they’re rebooting something which you did signifies that you did. It’s an honor.”

Joachim Ronning, who had also helmed the area of the franchise will direct the sixth part. The launch date of”Pirates of the Caribbean 6″ remains not declared but there are reports that the next sequel is slated to release in 2021.

Alok Chand

