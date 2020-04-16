Home Hollywood 'Pirates of the Caribbean 6': Johnny Depp to return as Captain Jack...
HollywoodMovies

‘Pirates of the Caribbean 6’: Johnny Depp to return as Captain Jack Sparrow?

By- Vikash Kumar
Hollywood star Johnny Depp might be in the middle of a legal battle with ex-wife Amber Heard, but that is not going to halt the heartthrob from shooting over or the silver screen his hamper his prospects. Depp might be reprising his role as Captain Jack Sparrow from the sixth installement of the pirates Of The Caribbean’ franchise.

Depp had first portrayed the role in 2001 in Disney’s’Pirates Of The Carribean: The Curse Of The Black Pearl’, the first movie of the brand. Following We Got This Covered, a Disney executive has been lobbying for the celebrity return. All these revelations were made in the ongoing court case between Depp and Heard. In 2016, it had been rumored that Disney wanted to’space’ themselves from Depp after the allegations went public.

This new film’s script is being written by Pirates author Ted Elliott along with Chernobyl author Craig Maizin. Not much is understood about the storyline, apart from the urge to throw a female star.

Formerly, We Got This Covered had reported that Captain Jack Sparrow would be replaced by a female pirate named Redd,” a revamped character in the popular Disneyland attraction who is also a meet-in-greet park character.”

According to fan choices, popular titles such as Karen Gillan and Daisy Ridley have been making the rounds no official confirmation has been created by the studio up to now. Needless to say, the actresses make for an excellent cast in a franchise that’s desperately seeking a fresh start. A face stays imperative for the same if the manufacturers want to continue to draw audiences for the sequel.

The preceding movie’ Dead Men Tell No Tales’ was the lowest-grossing film in the franchise.

Pictures of the face, covered in bruises of Heard, by throwing his phone at her, supposedly inflicted by Depp, started to do the rounds. Depp denied the accusations but Heard obtained a 5 million dollar payout from the celebrity upon signing a non-disclosure agreement.

“Because their divorce,” Mr. Depp has continued to publicly harass Ms. Heard and tried to gaslight the world by denying his misuse,” Eric George, Heard’s attorney, said in a statement. “It is long past time for Mr. Depp’s despicable conduct to an end. Today, we introduced to the courtroom irrefutable proof of Mr. Depp’s abuse. Regrettably, it will take a judge to finally end the persistent harassment of Ms. Heard by Mr. Depp, but Ms. Heard will take whatever action is necessary to vindicate the truth.”

Vikash Kumar
Vikash has lived in New Delhi his whole life. Vikash has worked as a journalist for nearly a decade has contributed to several large publications including the Yahoo News and the Oakland Tribune. As a founder and journalist for World Top Trend, Vikash covers national and international developments.

