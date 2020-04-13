‘Johnny Depp’ Confirmed “Pirates Of The Caribbean 6”, Release Date, Plot, Cast And All The New Update For This Series

- Advertisement -

Pirates of the Caribbean is a set of fantasy film collection which was released in 2003. The movie was a massive success both regarding reviews and box office sets. The film earned a large sum of $4.524 billion against the budget of $1.274 billion for a total of five movies.

The movies revolve around the adventures of Captain Jack Sparrow, played by Johnny Depp. It’s the franchise in which more than one movie earned $1 billion globally. The movie in the collection premiered in 2017 and is in the news for its sixth launch.

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 Release Date

The sixth film is anticipated to launch in 2021. There is no confirmation on the same. We will update you on the same as and when we get to know about it.

Cast

Johnny Depp as Jack Sparrow, Orlando Bloom, Keira Knightly, Brenton Thwaites, Kaya Scodelario. And Kevin McNally is predicted to make a comeback to the installment. There is no confirmation on the same. We will update you about the same as and once we get to know about it.

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 Plot

The Pirates of the Caribbean 5 ended with Jack before they sail into the horizon being approved once again as the captain by his team. From the scene, people watched when Davy Jones barged in their area to kill them Elizabeth and Will sleeping together in their area. Just when he was about to kill them all finds the room empty and awakens.

He doesn’t pay much heed and considers it to be a nightmare. However, what he believed to be a nightmare is a frightening reality. What will happen to Will and Elizabeth? Additionally, Davy Jones and Jack are also not on good terms. How will the entry in their lives of Jones affect them might be an interesting plot for the upcoming sequel. So until then, stay tuned.