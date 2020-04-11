Pirates of the Caribbean 6 may see the return of Johnny Depp’s Jack Sparrow

- Advertisement -

Since 2003’s Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl,” Johnny Depp has starred in four sequels as Captain Jack Sparrow. Has driven the franchise throughout the previous two decades. But following the release of 2017’s fifth outing, Salazar’s Revenge (or Dead Men Tell No Tales in the US) it looked like Depp was dropped.

Back in 2018, The DisInsider’s Skyler Shuler maintained the franchise now went to be focused on female pirate Redd.

Fans will know she is a character from the Disneyland ride that the movie series relies on.

But today We Got This Covered’s source, who correctly predicted that Disney has been making a live-action Aladdin sequel, asserts that the House of Mouse’s executives is calling for Depp’s yield.

Allegedly this can be in light of”the current turn of events in Depp’s legal battle [with ex-wife Amber Heard] along with the overwhelming support from the general public in his favor.”

The outlet also pointed out that if Depp did reunite for Pirates of the Caribbean 6, then it might be in a supporting role.

When Keira Knightley’s Elizabeth Swann along with Orlando Bloom’s Will Turner were the leads this was the case in The Curse of the Black Pearl.

But from the sequels that followed Sparrow became direct because the stars only cameoed in the fifth, and did not return for the fourth excursion.

Yet, according to the literature, this brand new pirate is direct of Pirates 6.

This could be Redd and Sparrow would be something of a mentor for her.

Meanwhile, let’s not forget that the end credits scene of the Revenge of Salazar teased where another sequel could go.

That film’s decision saw after each of the curses of the sea were ended, Will and Elizabeth finally reunited.

But this also meant the return of Davy Jones, who expired At World’s End at the third film’s finish.

It might have been a dream, but approached the bed of Will and Elizabeth, together with the latter waking up to find nothing but barnacles on the floor.

Of course, if Disney is rebooting the franchise, they proceed everywhere narratively and may dismiss this point.

Until he was told by a journalist about it, after all, Davy Jones actor Billy Nighy had no idea of the inclusion.

Interestingly, Depp claimed a couple of years ago that Disney initially”hated” his vision for Captain Jack and desired him fired.

Speaking with GQ, Depp said: “Disney loathed me.

“[They were] thinking about every way they could to do away with me, to flame me. ‘Oh, we’re going to get to subtitle him.’ ‘Captain Jack Sparrow isn’t understood by us. What is wrong with him’ ‘What’s wrong with his arms?’ ‘Is he ?”’ ‘Is he emotionally f***ing stupefied?’ ‘Is he gay? ”’

“I told them,’Look, you do not like what I’m doing, flame me. You hired me to play with the personality and to do a job and this is what I want to do.’

“This is the job. I mean, hadn’t they seen any of those work I’d done? You might want to take a look at that until you hire a motherf***er, you understand? I knew I was correct. Even the first time if they came back to me stating,’No, no, what is this?’ It felt. Even when the other actors were looking at me like I was a complete menace, I stayed with it.”