Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan Relationship,'Bachelor in Paradise season 7′ Alum Clay Harbor Affirms

By- Alok Chand
It’s official. Peter Weber and Kelley Flanagan are relationships. That’s based on”Bachelor in Paradise” alum and close pal, Clay Harbor. In fact star, 32, appeared to ditch the tea before this week during an Instagram Live with fellow”Paradise” star Chris Randone.”I’ve met Kelley because she’s from Chicago,” Harbor, who also resides in the Windy City, shared.”Homegirl’s relationship Peter, right?” We’ll speak more about that in second. “On March 25, Weber and Flanagan sparked rumors that they were dating when they had been seen hanging out amid the pandemic in Chicago.

Randone, 32, subsequently asked, referring to Flanagan. Without a doubt, Harbor responded, “Yes. I’ll talk more about that in another second. Harbor appears to be a reliable insider because he and”Bachelorette” alum Dustin Kendrick were seen going on a stroll with Weber and Flanagan during the same outing. In photographs snapped during the trip, 28, Weber, was spotted throwing Flanagan over his shoulder, which flirtatious and further fueled rumors that their relationship was romantic, not only favorable. On Thursday, Kendrick shared with a TikTok movie of him, Weber, and Flanagan doing the”Flip the Switch” challenge, where they swap clothing.

Initially, Bachelor Nation was amazed to watch Weber hanging with Flanagan since he had removed the Chicago-based lawyer on Week 7 of”The Bachelor. “The pilot had gotten engaged to contestant Hannah Ann Sluss in the”Bachelor” finale, only to call it off to declare his love for runner-up Madison Prewett. He and Prewett awakened just a few days after the year wrapped. Fans are critical of the rumored relationship between Flanagan and Weber. One member of the Bachelor Nation commented, “Peter believed we all loved Kelley enough to forgive him when he got with her. WRONG, now we just don’t enjoy either of them.”

