A handful of deleted scenes for Avengers: Endgame hit Disney Plus past November, but quarantine streaming is frightfully real, and a few fans are just seeing alternative takes from the blockbuster’s biggest moments for the first time. Case in point: Black Widow’s final stand on Vormir.

At the final slice of Endgame, Natasha Roman off sacrifices her life to provide Hawkeye the chance to get the soul gems, an important part of the whole Time Heist plan. But in a deleted scene that caught fire this week, she and Hawkeye for the best are n’t just fighting. Before Thanos kills them both she is rushing to get it done.

On Vormir, Thanos never seemed in the film inside this period. Rather, he spent his time unraveling the memories which Nebula picked up from current Nebula’s presence, which he utilized to stick to the Avengers back and face them.

An alternate demise for Black Widow is but one of those reworked/cut sequences in the special characteristics of Avengers: Endgame’s digital release. Folks with a copy of the DVD/Bluray or a Disney Plus subscription can take a look at an extra scene between Hulk and the Ancient One, involving Tony and Pepper, involving War Machine and Captain America, between Thor and Rocket at Asgard, between Tony and his dad Previously, a scene in which Rocket makes enjoyment of the Avengers for having trouble defeating the Chitauri in New York, a scene where most of the Avengers awkwardly kneel after Tony dies, an extra scene from the final battle with Thanos’ forces, along with a scene where Tony says goodbye with his teenage daughter (played with 13 Reasons Why’s Katherine Langford) because of weird orange space