Peaky Blinders Will Be Coming Back For Its 6th Season. But Will Esme Shelby Be Returning In The New Episodes?

- Advertisement -

The manufacturers of Peaky Blinders have had to cease work on the latest season as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. The violent play, much like the vast majority of shows around the planet, has stopped production from spreading any further to try and prevent COVID-19. However, with series five ending on a cliffhanger, there is certain to be a lot to look forward to at the upcoming BBC season old.

Tommy Shelby (played by Cillian Murphy) felt very much betrayed by the end of series five.

Gang member Michael Gray (Finn Cole) had been plotting against him and tried to get the Peaky Blinders to vote him in as the new leader, trying to persuade them with the notion of enlarging their drug dealing business into the US.

The remainder of the Brummie gangsters did not side with him, so Michael opted in to leave the gang.

However, there was a more serious traitor among them which fans didn’t anticipate.

Garrison bar barman Micky (Peter Campion) was discovered to be a snitch.

He had been leaking information into the new Titanic gang in London and Tommy knew he needed to cover what he’d done, therefore shot him in the mind and burnt his body.

- Advertisement -

After the play, the Peaky Blinders had to concentrate on their next mission: the assassination of Nazi supporter and fascist MP Oswald Mosley (Sam Claflin).

They had intended to kill him therefore that he left before anybody noticed but a person had tipped off Mosley.

At the close of the series, frustrated with what, Tommy pointed a gun at his head, screaming at the camera as though he was about to pull the trigger.

Whether or not he did attempt to hurt himself for real is not known but will most likely be made more apparent in the next show.

Will Esme Shelby return in Peaky Blinders?

Esme Lee (Aimee-Ffion Edwards) was in the first series of Peaky Blinders when the matriarch of the Lee family Zilpha Lee (Therese Bradley) and Tommy arranged her marriage to his brother John (Joe Cole).

He had four kids and was widowed, so they thought he needed another woman in his life to be a mother to them.

The pair later had two children of their own and despite them not initially marrying for love, they did grow a whole lot closer during the series.

However, it wasn’t a happy ending to the pair of them.

In season four, John was killed by the mafia who desired their revenge from the Peaky Blinders.

Esme was last seen in the morgue, seeing with her dead husband’s body.

Before she left, she cursed his brothers, shot off John’s rings and told them she’d be taking the children on the road” to live with decent people”.

Esme was not present at the funeral, so this was the last time fans watched her.

Edwards Isn’t contrary to the idea of returning to Peaky Blinders.

The celebrity has opened to Cosmopolitan UK last year about her time on the series and when there is a chance of a comeback.

Edwards said: “It is based upon the script. I feel like I got to do some very great things, and the storylines were really strong, and I really could make the best of Esme. “I believe if the narrative was great, I’d consider [returning].

“I’m very happy with what I got to do with [Esme].

“I am open-minded but sometimes it is nice to leave on a top.”

Fans were left unsure of what was likely to occur to Esme but there is still, as she was not killed off.

So will Esme look in Peaky Blinders in season six?