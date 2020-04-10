Home TV Series Peaky Blinders director Anthony Byrne has teased a major change for the...
TV Series

Peaky Blinders director Anthony Byrne has teased a major change for the upcoming sixth season

By- Vikash Kumar
Peaky Blinders director Anthony Byrne has teased a significant change for the approaching sixth season.

On Thursday (March 26), the show’s official Instagram account revealed a brand new style for the Garrison Pub, together with Byrne describing the reason for its redesign.

Alongside images of a significantly-darker-looking Garrison, the director wrote: “Here is a sneak peek at the new Garrison pub. I would like to figure out it was almost completed and is lit in these pictures by work lights and not by our amazing cinematographer, Mathieu Plainfosse.

“This is the rear bar of the Garrison Bar. I didn’t wish to change the front pub too much for story reasons that I can’t go into.”

Byrne explained that they wanted to make the pub darker and use gold and black as those 2 colors “run thematically through season six”.

“I wished to alter the back bar and in conversations with Nicole Northridge, our amazing Production Designer that I worked with on S5, we wanted to make it very dark and utilize gold and black in the color scheme,” he explained.

“Gold and Black are two colors that run thematically through S6 and that I wished to coat them everywhere I could that made feel to the places or the characters who’d be in those locations.”

He added: “As to the significance and topics that black and gold signify, well… you will just have to wait and watch. But I was happy with how the set looked at this stage and we spent a lot of time around the wallpaper, the embossed filigree and getting the tone of the shameful and the gold.

Referring to this coronavirus pandemic, Byrne completed by telling fans to”stay safe and healthy”.

Like any other scripted show, Peaky Blinders has suspended filming to protect the cast, crew and their families out of the virus.

Vikash Kumar
Vikash has lived in New Delhi his whole life. Vikash has worked as a journalist for nearly a decade has contributed to several large publications including the Yahoo News and the Oakland Tribune. As a founder and journalist for World Top Trend, Vikash covers national and international developments.

