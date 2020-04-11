Home Entertainment 'Parasite' And Three Other Bong Joon Ho Movies ( Barking Dogs Never...
‘Parasite’ And Three Other Bong Joon Ho Movies ( Barking Dogs Never Heard, The Host, along with Mother ) Are Currently Flowing on Hulu.

By- Saurabh Jha 'AZAD'
  • Parasite, the Finest Picture winner in the 2020 Academy Awards, is Currently Flowing on Hulu.
  • Hulu and independent movie distributor Neon signed a multiyear output deal back in 2017.
  • As Well as Parasite, three other movies directed by Bong Joon Ho were added to Hulu as well: Barking Dogs Never Heard, The Host, along with Mother.

Every year, I tell myself I will catch up on the Academy Award-winning movies I missed the first time around, and I neglect to follow along with this plan each year. 2020 was no different. Of the nine Best Picture nominees at the 2020 Oscars, I have only seen one, but it happened to be the one that took the decoration. I am, of course, speaking about Parasite — that the suspenseful, surprising film directed by Bong Joon Ho that took the world by storm.

If you were one of many people who were perplexed a relatively unknown South Korean director managed to beat the likes of Martin Scorsese, Quentin Tarantino, and Greta Gerwig, you’ve been given the opportunity to clear up that confusion, as Parasite began streaming on Hulu this week. There are plenty of places to buy or lease an electronic copy of Parasite, but Hulu is your only choice if you would like to stream the best movie of 2019.

For all those of you who continue to be reluctant to set aside two hours to see a subtitled movie using a plot that is mysterious, allow me to assure you this masterful thriller will keep you. I forced my roommate to go to the theater with me to view it (long before theatres were off-limits), and the first thing he said to me once we got out of our seats was that it might have been the best movie he’d ever seen in theatres. It’s unlike anything else you have ever seen, in the event that you missed it, and ought to be at the top of your list.

But the fantastic news doesn’t stop there! In addition to Parasite, Hulu has also added three other Bong Joon Ho films for its streaming library: Barking Dogs Never Bite, The Host, along with Mother. These are worth viewing, but The Host may be the great double-feature to go along with Parasite. While Parasite’s title is a metaphor, The Host’s is much more literal (at least in terms of the movie’s storyline ), as a giant monster rises from the sea and also kidnaps a man’s daughter.

Kang-ho Song, who plays the poor father in Parasite, celebrities in The Host as well, and it is fascinating to compare both roles because there are notable similarities and differences between the characters Bong created.

Having an HBO series adapting Parasite for the United States now on the way, there is no better time to catch up about the source material and discover out why a foreign-language film finally awakened to win Best Picture.

Saurabh Jha 'AZAD'
Entertainment Saurabh Jha 'AZAD'
