“Ozark” showrunner Chris Mundy breaks down the final moment of Season 3

- Advertisement -

“Ozark” made a triumphant return into Netflix this month using a third season that created for the series’ strongest series yet. The Season 3 finale ends in a shocking moment of bloodshed following the crime lord Navarro shoots and kills Helen Pierce, played for two seasons by Janet McTeer. Helen’s blood splatters over Marty (Jason Bateman) and Wendy (Laura Linney), that are subsequently embraced by Navarro and advised this is only the beginning of their venture. In a new interview with”Ozark” showrunner, Chris Mundy broke down the Season 3 finale and explained Helen had to die in those last moments.

“As great as Helen is, there are other attorneys on earth,” Mundy said. “But Wendy and Marty have pulled two impossibilities for [Navarro]. One is getting a casino to launder through in the first place, which is kind of this holy grail of money laundering. And the second is that at least Navarro’s head, their claim that they have the FBI in their side and can swing the power of the U.S. authorities in the intervention in the drug war against their rivals, that’s something virtually no one else could do, and that essentially tipped the scales for Marty and Wendy.”

- Advertisement -

When asked what Navarro’s”now is a beginning” line means for Wendy and Marty’s future in Season 4, Mundy explained, “Marty kind of said in the speech he gives to attempt to get Wendy out of bed, which explains that we have to burrow to the middle of this thing. It’s that. It’s, you’re complete to the point where he’s commingling his or someone else’s blood with yours and you are a part of the enterprise, you’re sharing in that. And so, for better or worse, you are completely in this match, and it’s yours to see if you have another play left .”

Netflix has yet to renew”Ozark” for a fourth year, but it seems likely since the play is a word hit for the streamer and also an Emmy winner for Julia Garner’s supporting performance as Ruth. The series’s third season ended with Ruth breaking away in the Byrde family, and it is Ruth’s newfound independence that Mundy is aiming to research should”Ozark” continue into Season 4.

“If we’re fortunate enough to get a year, I think it will be about whether or not Ruth can create something of her that she wants and is sustainable, or if she needs something else,” Mundy said. “And I think it will be about if the Byrdes can turn the biggest mistake of their own lives into this huge benefit, and also how much will karma catch up if they do?”