‘Ozark’ Season 4: Ozark Ended On A Major Cliffhanger, Leaving Viewers Desperately Wondering What Will Happen Next

The Season 3 finale of all Netflix’s popular TV series Ozark ended on a major cliffhanger, leaving audiences desperately wondering what’s going to happen next. Also up in the air is whether the saga of the Byrde family will even find a fourth year.

Marty Byrde (Jason Bateman) and wife Wendy (Laura Linney), have been engaged in significant organized crime in Missouri, Ozarks. Together with their teenaged kids Charlotte (Sofia Hublitz) and Jonah (Skylar Gaertner), the Byrdes defeated the world of convoluted offenses.

These included other poppy farm growers, a mob from Kansas City, along with Mexican cartels. Recall Breaking Bad? The Byrdes might somehow be related to the Whites.

Ozark Season 3 recap

The Byrdes got in deep with the cartel at Season 3 and the FBI team is closely monitoring their participation in the match. Ruth Langmore’s (Julia Garner) relationship with all the Byrdes grew increasingly fractious, to say the least, and she eventually ended their friendship.

On the other hand, Darlene’s (Lisa Emery) allegiance to Ruth wasn’t in question. She brought into her cousins Wyatt and Three to support Ruth’s schedule, whatever it takes to be the Langmores create a deal with the Kansas City mob and At the end of Season 3, Darlene was seen by us.

Ben (Tom Pelphrey) was handed over to the cartel for implementation by Wendy with no ounce of guilt for her brother. We witnessed the Navarro kill Helen Pierce directly.

All these events have left audiences wanting to know the fate of this Byrdes and how (if at all) they’ll overcome these occasions.

If you’re an avid Ozark’s fans, here are a couple of things you shouldn’t miss for the upcoming season.

Sam should fight for justice

In Season 1, Wendy and Sam worked in his estate family enterprise. Before Season 3 ended, Sam naively became a part of the money-laundering scheme. The Byrde’s prudently threw FBI Special Agent Miller to be dealt with by Sam. Sam turns the tables and will get his bearings.

The Byrde couple gives up the cartel

Everyone is aware of how ruthless Navarro is. Even Helen Pierce, his very own counsel, did not escape his anger. Wendy and Marty witnessed her implementation. Marty wanted to become crucial in the operations of Navarro, otherwise, they will never be secure. We will see if Marty’s plan will save if the fate of Season 4 clears up.

What was Navarro thinking?

The audience continues to wonder, what Navarro was believing, murdering Helen Pierce? Is he conscious of Helen’s plan of making Marty’s entry to the government? Can he be over with Helen’s plot’s Concept to operate contrary to Marty and Helen? Is he aware that Erin understands her mother’s participation using the cartel? This ought to be interesting…

Did Erin learn too much for her own good?

Erin (Madison Thompson), the daughter of the late Helen Pierce, is supposed to become oblivious to her mum’s illicit link to Navarro’s operations. However, she figured out it through the unwitting announcement of Ben.

In case Navarro realizes that Erin understands her mother’s illegal dealings, her life is going to be at stake too. Let’s all wish Erin’s presence hope that she cooperates with the authorities to take down Navarro and will further live throughout Season 4.

It’s Jonah’s turn

Jonah’s function is hardly noticed in Season 3. Perhaps a role in the household’s organized crime industry, like the schemes that are a cryptocurrency, is something interesting for the next year.

FBI versus the Byrdes

The Byrdes came with the FBI in Season 3. In auditing the match the authorities were constant. Regrettably, FBI Special Agent Miller (Jessica Frances Dukes) couldn’t get enough. If the season proceeds, everyone expects their efforts to double and let the Byrdes commit mistakes to produce the story exciting.

Go die, Darlene

Darlene has been a thorn from the Byrdes’ side since day one. In Season 3, she revealed her ability to share in the world of Ozark’s organized crime with the help of this Langmores. We expect to see more of Darlene’s notable proficiency in Ozarks’ gangland in the season.

Will the Kansas City mob get its comeuppance?

There is not much to watch for this particular group of unlikable thugs. Marty ended his connection in the past season with the KC mob. Ruth has to pay the purchase price. Everyone is expecting this infamous group will get what they deserve. Something to watch out for in Season 4.

Mr. and Mrs. Byrde

The couple is continually fighting from the beginning. This becomes worse when the therapist comes from the picture in Season 3. This has got to stop. It’s a lovely scene whether the couple could keep it in the season to see.

This is not Breaking Bad

Ozark has been compared to this award-winning series, Breaking Bad. Regardless of the 2 shows presenting evident similarities, the storylines are different. From its predecessor, its plot was detoured by the show In the first three seasons.

If Season 4 materializes, the viewer is hopeful that the directors will continue to detract from your Breaking Bad theme. Ozark is believed to have a unique route in which the Byrdes have a brighter future than the Whites.

Uncertainty still expects for Wendy Marty and the children. Regardless of the conditions, it’s a TV series that is binge-worthy.