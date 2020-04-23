‘Ozark’ Season 3 Saw Large Viewership Bump Over Prior Season

- Advertisement -

Interest in Netflix’s”Ozark” considerably increased between the crime drama’s second and third seasons. Nielsen reported Season 3’s premiere day viewers tripled the numbers to get the show’s sophomore season.

Noted that Season 3 of the Jason Bateman and Laura Linney-led series drew at 975,000 viewers in the United States when it launched on March 27. “Ozark” Season 2’s premiere afternoon on August 31, 2018, received 314,000 viewers, according to the research company’s data. Season 3’s achievement carried on beyond its premiere afternoon, as Nielsen reported that 1.6 million viewers tuned into Netflix to watch the show a day after launch, while 1.3 million viewers watched the show two days after.

Though the numbers aren’t particularly surprising –“Ozark” has been one of Netflix’s popular series — Season 3’s viewership surge nonetheless suggests that”Ozark” has just gotten more popular since the series continues to dive deeper into the gloomy, duplicitous world of the Byrde family. “Ozark” has also been an important hit; the series won 2 Emmys and IndieWire’s Ben Travers commended Season 3’s timely themes in his favorable review last month.

Unsurprising is the fact that the published Season 3 watched a viewership spike as consumers around the country continue to remain inside as a result of orders and social recommendations. Netflix has enjoyed a surge in popularity as tv and film lovers look to remain amused while holing up inside while current events have disrupted swaths of the amusement business.

Netflix reported that it added over 15 million subscribers in its Q1 quarter. The business blamed”Ozark” along with other recent projects, such as”Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem, and Madness,” Love is Blind,” and”Spenser Confidential” to its Q1 achievement. Netflix did not offer specific viewership numbers for”Ozark” in its earnings report but estimated Season 3 could have a viewership of 29 million within its first four weeks.

As for”Ozark” itself, the show has not yet been revived for a fourth year. That said, given the show’s ongoing prevalence and a season finale that indicates the machinations of the Byrde are far from over, it seems likely Netflix is going to be prompted to continue the show later on.