Outsider season 2: Release Date, Cast Return And Everything You Should To Know

- Advertisement -

After Stephen King’s The Outsider was released in 2018, it was heralded as one of the legendary Horror author’s best novels in years. That same publication and two years later were adapted to some 10-part HBO show that critics and fans alike have flocked to. While the story of King’s publication has been mainly told and wrapped up in the year’s ending, there seems to be a range of hints that the show could return for a second season.

This would, in effect, take the string to the ground that is uncharted. This is a hint that HBO has pulled before–The Leftovers coated the plot of Tom Perrotta’s publication in the first season before continuing for 2 from Damon Lindelof; Big Little Lies had another season last summer which has been completely independent of the plot of Lianne Moriarty’s book of the same title.

One hint that a second season may be in the works? That is retweeted by Stephen King, from fellow novelist Linwood Barclay:

Great finale. But I don’t think this is the last of The Outsider. — Linwood Barclay (@linwood_barclay) March 9, 2020

Let’s take a look at some more evidence, shall we?

What happened at the end of The Outsider Season 1?

While the conclusion of The Outsider appeared to put a wrap around the story of El Cuco, there were a few moments that certainly did a great deal to sign at and set up the possibility of a second Outsider season. The very first obviously, was one of the scenes of this episode. When Ralph Anderson (Ben Mendelsohn) is saying goodbye to Holly Gibney (Cynthia Erivo), he suggests that both may team up again in the future (though he hopes for something a bit more normal,” like a gangland triple homicide, or something like that”). This sets the pair up for some future Authentic Detective-esque experiences.

But what about that credits scene?

The Outsider finale’s mid-credits scene is where things start to go wild and invite speculation for another season. Assumed to be Holly is washing her hands in her home when she gets a glimpse of Jack Hoskins in her mirror. She checks for the burn off that controlled his head but is relieved to discover nothing in her throat.

In a few minutes, though, something is made by a terrifying shot very clear to the audiences. Either Jack El Cuco or something different completely has got her and is coming for her amazing cognitive abilities. If we’ve ever seen you, that is a cliffhanger.

Granted that the book ends without any of the happening, it’s entering uncharted land for showrunner Richard Price (who previously helmed HBO’s one-season The Night Of). We are eager to see where a second season–with no source material to follow–goes.

Will the cast return?

If the show does, indeed go back for another season–and HBO’s calling Sunday’s episode season Finale’ instead of a series Finale’ surely seems to be angling that manner –then we need to anticipate that at the very least, Mendelsohn and Erivo will return. Those would be this story’s heroes, and the two of them do much of the heavy lifting. Ralph’s wife, Jeannie (Mare Winningham) left the finale unscathed, so it’d be sensible to expect her to be back too. Trusted Condition Police ally Yune Sablo (Yul Vazquez) should also likely be expected to return.

Claude Bolton (Paddy Considine) did not die in the finale, but his character is so specifically important to this narrative (and not personally connected to Holly or Ralph) that he would likely not return out of possibly a cameo.

Given the events of this finale, however, you cannot anticipate the deceased characters to return. That can be Stephen King, however, the story of The Outsider does not have anything to do with anyone coming back from the dead. That means that you should not expect to see Jason Bateman (Terry Maitland), Bill Camp (Howie Saloman), Marc Menchaca (Jack Hoskins), Andy Katcavage (Derek Cecil), Seale Bolton (Max Beesley) or Alec Pelley (Jeremy Bobb) for two.