Outlander Year 5: Why was Murtagh Murdered? Did Duncan Lacroix leave series?

OUTLANDER season 5, episode 7 was one of the most striking episodes of the drama up to now. But did Duncan Lacroix leave the show? Outlander fans were devastated by the tragic departure of Murtagh Fitzgibbons (played with Duncan Lacroix) because he gave his life on the battlefield in the latest episode. But given his character was supposed when the events of these books were followed closely to die in an earlier season, some viewers were left wondering why today? Why was Murtagh killed off in Outlander? The seventh installment of Outlander period five had several heart-stopping moments, climaxing with the seeming departure of Roger Mackenzie (Richard Rankin). Probably the most tragic scene came partway.Fans will remember Murtagh needed to go on the run that series from the authorities following his activities with the Regulators.

This put Jamie Fraser (Sam Heughan) along with also his beloved godfather on opposite sides of the struggle as he had been forced to align himself with the British. Then in the aftermath of the battle of Alamance, a Regulator fired on Jamie before being saved by Murtagh, just for him to be shot dead by the Red Coats. Jamie took his dying godfather directly to Claire Fraser (Caitriona Balfe) however he could not be saved and instead died in a heartbreaking moment for its beloved personality. Fans will know how Murtagh was supposed to have expired in the show decades earlier. In Diana Gabaldon’s Outlander novels, he lost his life in the Battle Culloden, which took place party. Following his death on the series, some viewers were left wondering why he needed to be killed off today. Talking about his exit to Collider, celebrity Duncan Lacroix disclosed he was informed about his character being killed off before work started on the outing.

He said: “I found out just before the beginning of the season… because I was optioned for six seasons.”But yeah, it kind of eventually ran its course and they dropped the bomb on me before we started filming the season”Some viewers had speculated before season five Murtagh would take over another character’s storyline in the show – Duncan Innes (Alastair Findlay). This is after he was not referenced in the show. But this wasn’t to be Aunt Jocasta (Maria Doyle Kennedy) ended up devoting the mysterious personality in the latest season. Showrunner Matthew B. Roberts revealed to Vanity Fair how this was not on the table for Murtagh. He clarified: “I do not know if you’ve noticed this but our fans like to speculate.”They supposed Murtagh would just take over the Duncan Innes story. We can not just do this.”You can not just have a personality like Duncan Innes–together with his personality traits–and turn him into a character we already understand.

We never discussed “It appears it had finally been the time for Murtagh to exit the show, according to the founders. Roberts told Entertainment Weekly this scene had been for a while in motion. He revealed: “It was intended for a long time – back in year three.”I talked with Duncan well before season five started filming and tell him about Murtagh’s arc.”We all wanted to give Murtagh a heroic end – that he deserves it, he’s one of Outlander’s most cherished characters.”As Dougal celebrity, Graham McTavish returned to play Buck MacKenzie although fans are holding on to a hope brought back another familiar face. A return for Lacroix in certain form doesn’t appear out of the question. On the other hand, the actor laughed the suggestion off, including”I don’t understand about that.”You can never say never in the Outlander world and fans will certainly be expecting to find the much-loved superstar involved.