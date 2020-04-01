Home TV Series Outlander star Duncan Lacroix making a return to the series following Murtagh...
TV Series

Outlander star Duncan Lacroix making a return to the series following Murtagh Fitzgibbons Fraser’s heartbreaking exit

By- Vikash Kumar
Outlander celebrity Duncan Lacroix has dealt with the chance of building a return to the series following Murtagh Fitzgibbons Fraser’s dreadful exit.

Despite surviving much longer than he did in Diana Gabaldon’s novels, Murtagh eventually lost his life at Sunday’s episode (March 29), throughout a pre-Revolutionary War battle.

Talking to Collider, Lacroix revealed how he learned about his character’s unfortunate demise.

“I discovered just before the beginning of the year… because I was optioned for six seasons. But it kind of eventually ran its course and they dropped the bomb on me before we started filming the season”

The presence of Murtagh will certainly be missed in the show going and it does not seem like he’ll get to generate some kind of miraculous comeback.

Also Read:   The Dragon Prince has spent three seasons bringing audiences to the high fantasy world of Xadia and beyond

When asked about the potential, Lacroix laughed it off and explained: “I don’t know about that!”

As fans of these books will know, Murtagh died earlier in the novels, at the Battle of Culloden, which took place in the conclusion of season two and the beginning of season three.

Also Read:   One Punch Man Season 3: Release Date, Plot And Latest Update

The personality was shown to be popular with supporters that he returned as Jamie captive in Ardsmuir, before appearing again in season four as a Wilmington blacksmith.

Outlander season 5 rebounds on Starz in the US. The show flows on Amazon Prime in the UK.

Vikash Kumar
Vikash has lived in New Delhi his whole life. Vikash has worked as a journalist for nearly a decade has contributed to several large publications including the Yahoo News and the Oakland Tribune. As a founder and journalist for World Top Trend, Vikash covers national and international developments.

