Outlander star Duncan Lacroix making a return to the series following Murtagh Fitzgibbons Fraser’s heartbreaking exit

Outlander celebrity Duncan Lacroix has dealt with the chance of building a return to the series following Murtagh Fitzgibbons Fraser’s dreadful exit.

Despite surviving much longer than he did in Diana Gabaldon’s novels, Murtagh eventually lost his life at Sunday’s episode (March 29), throughout a pre-Revolutionary War battle.

Talking to Collider, Lacroix revealed how he learned about his character’s unfortunate demise.

“I discovered just before the beginning of the year… because I was optioned for six seasons. But it kind of eventually ran its course and they dropped the bomb on me before we started filming the season”

The presence of Murtagh will certainly be missed in the show going and it does not seem like he’ll get to generate some kind of miraculous comeback.

When asked about the potential, Lacroix laughed it off and explained: “I don’t know about that!”

As fans of these books will know, Murtagh died earlier in the novels, at the Battle of Culloden, which took place in the conclusion of season two and the beginning of season three.

The personality was shown to be popular with supporters that he returned as Jamie captive in Ardsmuir, before appearing again in season four as a Wilmington blacksmith.

Outlander season 5 rebounds on Starz in the US. The show flows on Amazon Prime in the UK.