Outer Banks season 2: Release Date, Cast, Spoiler Alerts And Everything You Should To Know

By- Vikash Kumar
Outer Banks was a hit for Netflix, with folks stuck inside their houses throughout the world enjoying the escapism of observing the teens searching for treasure in a selection of picturesque outdoor places. Netflix has not renewed the series for Season two, as the streamer will examine a month’s worth of data before deciding on any series’ future.

This doesn’t mean, however, that the celebrities and showrunners of all Outer Banks haven’t started planning out Season two, or began thinking about what they want their characters to confront in future episodes. In interviews given since the show launched on Netflix, the Outer Banks team have shown the following:

The cast’s hopes for Season 2

Talking what he expects The Pogues abandoned in North Carolina experience in Outer Banks Season two, Pankow told HollywoodLife, “The Pogues are so tight in the year, and I would love to see them get crushed by what happened with John B. and struggle with finding the Pogues’ bond and closeness.”

Stokes, meanwhile, said to Entertainment Tonight of John B.’s plight after the finale”If we introduce ourselves to this captain [on the Nassau boat], all of a sudden there’s a bounty on my head.

“Anyone who needs money is gonna consider this like,’Uh, huh, both of these children are kind of sweet but a little bit of extra money sounds just a little bit better than having two children on my boat.’

“The reality of these stakes [are] staying alive and staying innocent until John B. finds a way to prove himself innocent in this whole thing… he’s got to remain anonymous until he gets some kind of resolution.”

Outer Banks season 2 release date

With no renewal supported yet, don’t have any notion of a production program — and given the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, it appears likely that we’ll have to wait a while for filming to start even if another season is commissioned.

So it appears we may have to wait some time until we see additional episodes — as we’ll keep you updated as and when we hear the news that is more concrete.

Spoiler alerts ahead!

After episode 10, “The Phantom,” John B and Sarah are presumed dead after attempting to escape to Mexico — where they would later meet up with friends Pope (played with Johnathan Daviss), Kie (played with Madison Bailey) and JJ (played with Rudy Pankow).

On the other hand, the lovebirds were derailed by a hurricane, leaving them stranded. Sarah gets the idea to make use of the gold they had found in the Royal Merchant to signal a ship that is nearby.

We see John B and Sarah, they are led to Nassau, which naturally, is where her daddy, Ward Cameron (played by Charles Eston) sent the rest of the gold. Some theories suggest that John B’s dad, John Sr. (played by Charles Halford), is still alive and hiding out there, as well.

Vikash Kumar
Vikash has lived in New Delhi his whole life. Vikash has worked as a journalist for nearly a decade has contributed to several large publications including the Yahoo News and the Oakland Tribune. As a founder and journalist for World Top Trend, Vikash covers national and international developments.

