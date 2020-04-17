Home TV Series Netflix Outer Banks season 2: Release date, cast, Plot And Everything You Know...
Outer Banks season 2: Release date, cast, Plot And Everything You Know So Far

By- Vikash Kumar
Seeing as we’re all staying at home and seeing Netflix to the foreseeable future, the streamer’s latest teen drama offering, Outer Banks, is currently allowing us all to live out our non-existent summers vicariously.

The show follows since they try to find treasure, a group of teenagers called the Pogues. From intense ship chases and sweaty summer shenanigans (it’s like Spring Breakers, The Society and The O.C. gathered into one), Outer Banks is one to watch.

Congratulations if you’ve already binge-watched the entire season. In case you haven’t, don’t read any farther because we’re going to go over the possibilities of Outer Banks season 2 and what will happen to John B, Sarah, JJ, Pope, Kiara and Topper in case it has revived.

It’s just been a few days since the season dropped on Netflix but based on how season 1 finished, here is what to expect if season two has got the green light.

Will there be an Outer Banks season 2? Has it been renewed?

Seeing as it has only just been published, it is far too early for Netflix to verify that the renewal of this series. Given how many people are watching Netflix however, there is a fantastic possibility that the high volumes of viewership can help the chances of the show.

When will Outer Banks season 2 be released on Netflix?

According to Chase Stokes’ Instagram account, season wrapped in October 2019 and 1 started filming in April 2019. The series aired in April 2020. We could anticipate a brand new season in 2021 if season 2 follows the same production schedule. But, as a result of ongoing coronavirus pandemic, speak of renewal and the following filming will no doubt be on hold.

Outer Banks season 2 cast: Who will return?

Luckily, following an AF season finale, our Pogues must return in season 2. Chase Stokes (John B), Madison Bailey (Kiara), Austin North (Topper), Rudy Pankow (JJ) and Jonathan Daviss (Pope) will hopefully be back for more puzzle, in addition to Madelyn Cline who plays Sarah, a Kook.

Outer Banks season 2 plot: What will happen?

Following the events of the last episode of season 1, John B and Sarah are (miraculously) on their way to the Bahamas, while everyone back in the OBX believes they got caught in the storm and expired.

Season 2, when it’s renewed, will probably pick up soon after we left, using John B and Sarah’s narrative revolving around the Bahamas, and whether or not they’ll a) locate the gold and b) make it back into the OBX.

The Pogues will be devastated, and their narrative will no doubt tie in with the mess and murder that happened in the very first season.

