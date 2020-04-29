Outer Banks season 2: Release date, Cast News, Plot And Everything You Should To Know

- Advertisement -

Outer Banks is about a group of friends known as the Pogues, Headed by John B. Why his name isn’t only”John” remains a mystery to me, but IT’S JOHN B, OKAY? Anyhow, turns out John B’s dad mysteriously vanished while searching for $400 million worth of gold that has been lost at sea during a shipwreck. You’ve probably guessed what is coming: The Pogues end up finding the treasure while bodies piled up around them, and pretty much everybody is not who they look. The series ends with authorities hopping on a ship with his own girlfriend, getting accused of murder, and chasing into the eye of a storm, John B. Maybe not in any way dramatic!

Netflix has not affirmed as much…but almost definitely yes. For starters, Outer Banks is murdering it. As of publication, it is the number one show on Netflix and shows no signs of slowing down. And while it didn’t finish to a cliff-hanger, the series did leave the door open for another experience in the Bahamas as John B searches for his stolen gold.

Here is the thing though: The world is presently locked down on account of the coronavirus, which has kinda f*cked up filming programs to get a ton of projects. Assuming Netflix finally grants Outer Banks another season, the group probably won’t be able to begin filming until late 2020/early 2021, which means the new season will not air until late 2021–or early 2022. Please give me a second while I:

THE GOOD NEWS? OUTER BANKS SEASON 2 IS CURRENTLY BEING WRITTEN

Showrunner Jonas Pate told USA Today that he’s composing season two while in quarantine and that he envisions the series because of a “four-season novel.” He also mentioned that Outer Banks will likely take place in the Bahamas: “There would be a couple of episodes which take place, at least partly, at the Bahamas–it unfolds into a bigger mystery. We keep our villains that are older and a few new ones are added by us. However, it always comes back to the Outer Banks.”

OUTER BANKS SEASON 2 CAST SEEMS READY

Like, ready to Picture from the Bahamas. Rudy Pankow (who performs JJ) told Star News Online, “I could freak out if we proceed to the Bahamas. I believed I had been living the dream, but going to the Bahamas would be the absolute summit”

Meanwhile, Madelyn Cline (who performs John B’s girlfriend, Sarah) talked about personality development next year, saying, “The very first season only happened over a few days, so they are in this whirlwind romance brought together by a mad adventure along with a traumatic experience. What does it mean when the battle of everything they are running from catches up to them?”

KEWL, BUT WHERE WILL THE SHOW BE FILMED?

If year 2 occurs in the Bahamas, it stands to reason they would shoot location. But intriguing fact: Season 1 failed to occur in the actual Outer Banks because Netflix (rightfully) objected to the nation’s House Bill 2–an anti-LGBTQ+ piece of legislation (also referred to as the”bathroom bill”) that drew ire from 2016. Instead, the series was filmed in Charleston, South Carolina, and odds are season 2 will probably be well.