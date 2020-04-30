Outer Banks Season 2: Release Date, Cast And All The Upcoming News

- Advertisement -

Since they battle for their island, set off the coast of North Carolina in the Outer Banks, the Series revolves around the Rich Kooks and the Pogues. The series follows protagonist John B as he sets out to find answers for his father’s disappearance — with the support of his friends, naturally. A season finale left fans with a lot of questions — most importantly, will there be another season? Here’s what to learn about the Netflix show…

Who is in the cast?

Chase Stokes takes on the title role of John B in the Netflix drama. His previous TV credits include playing TJ Forrester at NBC’s Among Us Is Lying, in Addition to Reed in the first season of Stranger Things.

21-year-old celebrity Rudy Pankow, who plays with JJ — John B friend joined him. The cast also consists of Madelyn Cline as Sarah, Madison Bailey as Jonathan and Kiara Daviss, who performs Pope. Where’ve Outer Banks filmed? Despite being set in North Carolina, the series was filmed in Charleston, South Carolina — back in May 2019. Following thestate.com, Netflix chose not to film on location in the Tar Heel State because of an ongoing dispute over state law. The Outer Banks are islands while the series occurs in a fictional town.

Will there be a season 2 for Outer Banks?

Following the dramatic finale, fans are dying to know what is going to happen to John B and Sarah — but sadly there is no official confirmation of a season 2… yet. This could change over the coming weeks — to choose renewal since Netflix will look at seeing figures within the first month of the launch of a new show. The shows’ co-creator Josh Pate has teased when the streaming stage hastens the series — what fans can expect from another run of episodes.