Outer Banks Season 2: Everything you Want to know About The Series!

Welcome to the Outer Banks, in which it is Pogues vs. Kooks 24/7, and just one will reach the rule the island they call home. The new Netflix show, Outer Banks, follows a group of neighborhood teens, known as Pogues since they attempt to find the treasure hidden in their lifetimes. But the island’s high-class vacation children, called the Kooks, will stop at nothing to keep them from moving upon the earth. Fans are already freaking out over the show’s big cliffhanger and now are trying to determine what’s next for John B., Kie, Pope, JJ, and Sarah.

So will we’re moving back into the OBX for the following season? Here are our large questions and whatever you need to know about season two of Outer Banks.

When will we find out if Outer Banks is coming back for season two?

Considering that Netflix appears at the first couple of ratings, there is a fantastic chance that we will know by May or even June 2020 should they choose to bring it back.

Who is coming back for season two?

It is a good guess we’ll see all our favorite Pogues reunited collectively. Considering that John B. and Sarah’s rescuers were on their way into the Bahamas at the end of the season, we think we’ll discover the two in Nassau when the series picks up. With Kie, JJ, and Pope back in the OBX, we bet the group’s next task is to have John B. and Sarah back home.

There is also a good chance that we will be seeing some brand new characters come along and mix things up a bit.

What will season two be about?

Season two will probably pick up where we left off season one, with John B. and Sarah on their way to the Bahamas to try to get the gold back. Kie, JJ, and Pope will be dealing with the aftermath of their supposed deaths and the SBI escape. Ward will be facing the consequences for his activities since the SBI and neighborhood police discovered he’s the one behind the death of John B’s dad. In any event, the Outer Banks will never be the same.

When will season two come out?

Together with most Netflix productions on pause on account of this pandemic, it might take longer than normal for the series. The fantastic news is that the show is centered around therefore there’s a possibility production could start before the next school season. Netflix usually brings back shows within a year, so if everything goes as planned, Outer Banks will likely be advised to return in April 2021.