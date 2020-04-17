Home Technology OS Smartwatches Are Now Giving A Hand Wash Timer Feature To Inspire...
Technology

OS Smartwatches Are Now Giving A Hand Wash Timer Feature To Inspire You To Wash Your Hands More During The COVID-19 Pandemic

By- Saurabh Jha 'AZAD'
Did you get a notification from your smartwatch telling you to clean your hands? Because Wear OS smartwatches are supplying a Hand Wash Timer attribute as part of the software upgrade, that may be.

The goal of this is to encourage you to clean your hands more throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

The feature is part of the Google Clock program that comes as standard on all Wear OS smartwatches. The feature provides an option for you to time your handwashing, and Google has chosen 40 seconds to be the time.

That doesn’t match official WHO (World Health Organization) advice that states 20 seconds is sufficient, but it appears Google is erring on the side of caution and is aware that the timer may have to be longer than you start this up before really washing.

You receive a notification saying you’ll be reminded again to wash your hands, once you’ve finished washing your hands.

You can even use Google Assistant if you don’t need to touch your smartwatch. Just say”Hey Google, allow me to clean my hands” and the program will play a tune for 40 minutes.

If you are finding this annoying, you might choose to turn off it. To do so, you’ll be able to hold back on the notification as it arrives and you are going to be given an option to disable notifications there.

If you do not yet have the feature, you’ll want to upgrade the Clock app in your own Wear OS smartwatch to version 5.4.0.

