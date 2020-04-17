Home Technology Oppo Ace 2 Launched in China with Snapdragon 865 and 40W Wireless...
Technology

Oppo Ace 2 Launched in China with Snapdragon 865 and 40W Wireless Charging

By- Viper
- Advertisement -

Oppo launched its flagship smartphone Oppo Ace 2 after a myriad of teasers. Yeah, the name seems familiar as it’s a successor to the Reno Ace from this past year. The company decided to drop the’Reno’ tag and pivot Ace into a different flagship lineup. Oppo Ace 2 comes equipped with premium flagship features such as a 90Hz screen, Snapdragon 865 chipset, wireless charging, and far more.

Specs And Features

Starting with the design, one look at the Oppo Ace 2 is enough to remind you of the OnePlus 7T from last year. The 90Hz front panel (more on this below) and the glass back panel with a circular oreo-shaped camera system feels familiar. The fingerprint sensor is placed under the display here.

Also Read:   Review Of Quibi : The New Cheapest Video streaming Services With 90-days Free Trial
- Advertisement -

Oppo Ace 2 includes a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display using a punch-hole cutout at the top left, 90Hz refresh speed, and 180Hz touch sampling rate. It’s pretty much the same as the first Ace. This panel features a 91.7% screen-to-body ratio, 2400 × 1080p resolution, HDR10+, 100 percent DCI-P3 color gamut, and more. The series is run by the Snapdragon 865 chipset out of Qualcomm.

There is 5G connectivity onboard, along with up to 12GB of all LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of all UFS 3.0 storage. Ace 2 runs Android 10-based ColorOS 7.1 out-of-the-box.
From the optics section, Oppo Ace 2 features a quad-camera system using a 48MP (f/1.7) primary camera. It’s coupled with an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens with a 119-degree FOV, a 2MP mono lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. There is also a 16MP (f/2.4) selfie camera positioned from the punch-hole on the front, and this is fantastic.

Also Read:   Google Stadia Has A Free Two-Month Trial For Stadia Guru Subscription To Amuse Self-Isolators In COVID-19 Outbreak
Also Read:   Review Of Quibi : The New Cheapest Video streaming Services With 90-days Free Trial

The main highlight of the Oppo Ace 2 is wireless charging support. Yes, Oppo finally brings wireless charging support to its phone portfolio — a day before OnePlus. The device supports 40W AirVOOC wireless charging, 10W reverse wireless charging, and 65W SuperVOOC Flash Charge wired fast-charging. The latter is the same as its predecessor. Ace 2 homes a 4,000mAh battery that can be fully charged from 0% to 100% in under 30 minutes.

The device comes equipped with each the essential connectivity features, including WiFi 802.11ax (WiFi 6), Bluetooth 5.1, dual-mode 5G, NFC, USB Type-C port. Regrettably, there is no 3.5mm headphone jack but you do get stereo speakers and 4D vibrations for a more enhanced gaming experience.

Also Read:   Comparison Between Two Top Flagships Phone Xiaomi Mi 10 and Samsung Galaxy S20

Price and Availability

Oppo Ace 2 continues to be priced beginning at 3,999 yuan (approximately $599) for the 8GB+128GB base variation. You’ll need to pay out 4,399 yuan (approximately $699) for the 8GB+256GB and 12GB+256GB variants respectively.The smartphone will soon be available in three color variant fantasy Purple and Lunar Rock Gray, and Aurora Silver. It’ll go on sale from 20th April, along with the AirVOOC wireless charger (249 yuan, $49) and Enco W31 TWS (299 yuan  $55) at China.

- Advertisement -
Also Read:   Big News About Coronavirus: New study Eventually Shows how long coronavirus survives on surfaces and at the Atmosphere
Viper
Viper is a tech enthusiast, who is constantly active in the field of technology. He is following his passion for technology.

Must Read

Euphoria Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And Any Other Update

Entertainment Alok Chand -
The makers have confirmed euphoria season 2. The series is adored by the adolescent and kids a lot. This series is among the series...
Read more

Apple iPhone Se 2020: Is Available For Pre-Orders At $399

Technology Viper -
Preorders are now open for the second-generation iPhone SE with retailers at $399. Here are the details you need to understand, including Walmart and...
Read more

Altered Carbon season 3 release date of, cast, and plot more update

Entertainment Alok Chand -
Depending on the Book of the same name by Richard K. Morgan, Netflix's ambitious cyberpunk series Altered Carbon took years to View the story...
Read more

Attack On Titan Season 4: Release Date Out, Cast, Plot And All You Want To Know

TV Series Vikash Kumar -
Attack on Titan is a renowned Japanese manga, which is written and illustrated by Hajime Isayam. It depends on the hit comic series of...
Read more

Alita Battle Angel 2: Release date, Plot, Cast, Expectation And All The Latest Updates

Hollywood Vikash Kumar -
There's been a lot of science fiction in which men the leads which, made. However, there are some in which females played the lead...
Read more

Oppo Ace 2 Launched in China with Snapdragon 865 and 40W Wireless Charging

Technology Viper -
Oppo launched its flagship smartphone Oppo Ace 2 after a myriad of teasers. Yeah, the name seems familiar as it's a successor to the...
Read more

Taboo Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Storyline And All The latest Information

TV Series Vikash Kumar -
The course back in mid-2017, the BBC enunciated that Tom Hardy's nineteenth-century stunt Taboo will be returning for a subsequent season, which instigates more...
Read more

‘Merry Whatever’ Season 2: Canceled at Netflix

TV Series Naveen Yadav -
It was an incredibly busy festive period for Netlfix in 2019, and we watched the addition of a whole selection of holiday-themed titles arrive...
Read more

‘Good Girls’ Season 3 Episode 9 Learn when’Incentive’ airs and what Occurs

TV Series Naveen Yadav -
Aching to learn what's next on Beth Boland's (Christina Hendricks) travel towards resuming her spot at Rio's (Manny Montana) good books? Want to know...
Read more

The Witcher Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And Everything We Know So Far

TV Series Naveen Yadav -
The Witcher is an American drama series set in a fictional universe of dream and magic. Inspired by the book series by writer Andrzej...
Read more
© World Top Trend