Oppo Ace 2 Launched in China with Snapdragon 865 and 40W Wireless Charging

Oppo launched its flagship smartphone Oppo Ace 2 after a myriad of teasers. Yeah, the name seems familiar as it’s a successor to the Reno Ace from this past year. The company decided to drop the’Reno’ tag and pivot Ace into a different flagship lineup. Oppo Ace 2 comes equipped with premium flagship features such as a 90Hz screen, Snapdragon 865 chipset, wireless charging, and far more.

Specs And Features

Starting with the design, one look at the Oppo Ace 2 is enough to remind you of the OnePlus 7T from last year. The 90Hz front panel (more on this below) and the glass back panel with a circular oreo-shaped camera system feels familiar. The fingerprint sensor is placed under the display here.

Oppo Ace 2 includes a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display using a punch-hole cutout at the top left, 90Hz refresh speed, and 180Hz touch sampling rate. It’s pretty much the same as the first Ace. This panel features a 91.7% screen-to-body ratio, 2400 × 1080p resolution, HDR10+, 100 percent DCI-P3 color gamut, and more. The series is run by the Snapdragon 865 chipset out of Qualcomm.

There is 5G connectivity onboard, along with up to 12GB of all LPDDR5 RAM and up to 256GB of all UFS 3.0 storage. Ace 2 runs Android 10-based ColorOS 7.1 out-of-the-box.

From the optics section, Oppo Ace 2 features a quad-camera system using a 48MP (f/1.7) primary camera. It’s coupled with an 8MP (f/2.2) ultra-wide lens with a 119-degree FOV, a 2MP mono lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. There is also a 16MP (f/2.4) selfie camera positioned from the punch-hole on the front, and this is fantastic.

The main highlight of the Oppo Ace 2 is wireless charging support. Yes, Oppo finally brings wireless charging support to its phone portfolio — a day before OnePlus. The device supports 40W AirVOOC wireless charging, 10W reverse wireless charging, and 65W SuperVOOC Flash Charge wired fast-charging. The latter is the same as its predecessor. Ace 2 homes a 4,000mAh battery that can be fully charged from 0% to 100% in under 30 minutes.

The device comes equipped with each the essential connectivity features, including WiFi 802.11ax (WiFi 6), Bluetooth 5.1, dual-mode 5G, NFC, USB Type-C port. Regrettably, there is no 3.5mm headphone jack but you do get stereo speakers and 4D vibrations for a more enhanced gaming experience.

Price and Availability

Oppo Ace 2 continues to be priced beginning at 3,999 yuan (approximately $599) for the 8GB+128GB base variation. You’ll need to pay out 4,399 yuan (approximately $699) for the 8GB+256GB and 12GB+256GB variants respectively.The smartphone will soon be available in three color variant fantasy Purple and Lunar Rock Gray, and Aurora Silver. It’ll go on sale from 20th April, along with the AirVOOC wireless charger (249 yuan, $49) and Enco W31 TWS (299 yuan $55) at China.