Oppo Ace 2 Confirmed to Pack Snapdragon 865 SoC Quad Camera Setup

Oppo Ace 2 will be released on April 13, the firm had recently announced in a formal teaser on its Weibo account. The company has released an official poster for the Oppo Ace two that reveals the phone will be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 865 chipset. The poster also shows a glimpse of this Oppo Ace 2 camera installation that’s housed in a module.

In another development, the Oppo Ace 2 was found listed on Chinese merchant JD.com, together with its images and three variants. Oppo introduced the teaser poster on its official Weibo accounts on Wednesday.

Apart from the Snapdragon 865 chipset as well as Oppo Ace 2 camera module, the poster also reveals the 185-gram weight of the phone reduction. The existence of Snapdragon 865 indicates 5G support on the phone. The JD.com listing, on the other hand, shows renders of the Oppo Ace two that traces at two color options black and a shade of blue.

The JD.com listing also reveals the Oppo Ace two’s RAM and storage choices. According to the listing, the Oppo Ace 2 may come in three versions – an 8GB + 128GB storage version, an 8GB 256GB option, and a variant with 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. The Oppo Ace two, earlier speculated to be called the Oppo Reno Ace 2, was also spotted on TENAA last month. The listing revealed the Oppo Ace 2 with a camera module, together with a hole-punch front panel. Earlier, a 3C record of those Oppo Ace 2 had hinted at the telephone coming with 65W rapid charging support.

