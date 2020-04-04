Online Retail Company eBay Put Off fees for New eBay Sellers : eBay Has Promise $100 Million To Support Sellers

- Advertisement -

Online retail giant has announced a new program to help bodily retailers who may be struggling to keep their operations running pandemic and modest companies.

With many bricks-and-mortar retailers made to close, eBay has established a new program.

Under this initiative, if they set up their online shop until June 37, eBay has pledged $100 million to encourage small companies and will waive seller fees.

EBay has also offered to freeze its yearly fee, which for a simple account is $21.95 and $299 for an anchor accounts, for three months, and also provides access to a community of comparable retailers, suggestions and advice about promoting online, individual service, and educational webinars.

Supporting businesses

EBay states that these new shops will be promoted by it by highlighting them, and that these resources will help create a successful business.

There are some caveats, as eBay is currently offering the seller fee waiver for the first 500 products along with the waiver as a whole is restricted to business accounts and according to eBay’s evaluation.

“For the past 25 decades, eBay has helped launch and develop thousands of small firms, and now we have created Up & Running to accelerate the startup time frame for retailers opening online stores during nowadays,” said Jordan Sweetnam, SVP eBay North America.

The Up & Running app follows a revival app launched in 2018, which appears to assist a broader audience is reached by shops online by eBay.