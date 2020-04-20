OnePlus launched the Bullets Wireless Z headphones

- Advertisement -

OnePlus declared the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z wireless headphones at its OnePlus launch event now. They’re the latest version in OnePlus’ Bullets line of cans, which last saw an upgrade with the Bullets Wireless 2 in Might 2019.

The Bullets Wireless Z comes in four colors: black, blue, mint and oat.

Style and performance? ✔️ The #OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z are lightweight, low latency, and come in 4 awesome colors (black, blue, mint and oat). pic.twitter.com/trZCe1IGHY — OnePlus USA (@OnePlus_USA) April 14, 2020

Did we mention 10 hours of listening with just 10 minutes of charge? 🎧You’re getting that too. pic.twitter.com/xIhCwrFPgG — OnePlus USA (@OnePlus_USA) April 14, 2020

The OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z will probably cost $49.95 and are”coming soon,” according to OnePlus’ shop page for its new headphones. Like the Bullets Wireless 2, the Bullets Wireless Z only needs a charge to provide up to 10 hours of audio playback, according to OnePlus. The newest headphones can get up to 20 hours of battery life on a complete charge, which is up six hours in the Bullets Wireless 2’s 14 hours of battery life.

Bullets Wireless Z charges over USB-C, such as both of its predecessors. The Bullets Wireless Z has a rating, meaning they need to be able to withstand mild rain but might not work during a more intense workout in harsh weather. And such as the Bullets Wireless and Bullets Wireless two, the Bullets Wireless Z has magnets onto the back of every bud, so it is possible to snap the buds to hang them around your neck like a necklace. The Bullets Wireless Z can quickly pair with OnePlus phones headset set readily with devices. The Bullets Wireless Z also supports Bluetooth 5.0.