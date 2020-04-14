OnePlus Has Launched New 5G Flagship Smartphone Serious ‘OnePlus 8 Serious’, Take A Look Inside For All Details

- Advertisement -

Chinese smartphone brand one also has launched it’s 2020 oneplus 8 series flagship smartphones, OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro. Both The telephones offer 5G support and are powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chips. There are some differences in the camera setup, while both the mobiles look identical. Display dimensions and other features.

Oneplus has revealed the prices and availability details. The phones come in blue, green and black color options. Here are prices and the variants in US Dollars.

OnePlus 8 (8 GB+128GB)=$699

OnePlus 8 (128 GB+256GB)=$799

OnePlus 8 Pro (8 GB+128GB)=$899

OnePlus 8 Pro (128 GB+256GB)=$999

The OnePlus 8 Pro Comes with IP68 dust and water resistance together with support for warp charge 30 wireless charging.OnePlus asserts that the wireless charger can provide a 50% battery life in thirty minutes. The features are not available on the OnePlus 8. The company also launched the OnePlus Bullets wireless Z earphones at $49.95.

OnePlus 8 Pro Specs

The OnePlus 8 Pro includes a 6.78-inch QHD+Fluid AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh speed and 3D Corning Gorilla Glass protection. A Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor powers the device and features 12GB and 8GB RAM options. There’s a quad-camera setup in the back together with 48MP+8MP+5MP secondary detectors. One of the front, a 16MP selfie camera is there. A 4,510 mah battery backs it with charging support and 30W fast charging. OxygenOS runs dependent on the Android 10 operating system.

OnePlus 8 specs

The specs are similar to the Pro variant but the screen size is a bit smaller at 6.55-inch There is a double camera setup- 48MP+2MP+16MP together with a 16MP selfie camera. A 43,00 mah battery backs the unit with charging support.

