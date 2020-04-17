OnePlus 8 vs Samsung Galaxy S20 vs iPhone 11: Best Flagship Device Under $999

- Advertisement -

The newest OnePlus 8 strikes a purposeful balance for consumers on a budget, providing flagship-level specs while forgoing the best selling cost of several of today’s smartphones. But it’s hardly the only phone to make this pitch in 2020. That’s why our OnePlus 8 vs Samsung Galaxy S20 vs iPhone 11 contrast is here: to help you settle on which phone is best — and greatest value.

So in addition to listing the OnePlus 8 specs and reviewing it, we are here to assess how it compares to what Samsung and Apple do in a similar price bracket.

- Advertisement -

The Samsung Galaxy S20, launched in March 2020, was the very’cheap’ of Samsung’s early-2020 line of devices, though it came with the majority of the features of the more expensive Galaxy S20 Plus and S20 Ultra.

In the same way, the iPhone 11 from September 2019 was the most ‘fundamental’ of Apple’s 11 series, which made it the most affordable in the iPhone 11 range, and therefore the model that people gravitated to.

Both Apple and Samsung’s phones the OnePlus 8 is matched by price along with each device’s specs and functionality make them perfect for a head-to-head game up. Let us see how they compare.

OnePlus 8 vs Samsung Galaxy S20 vs iPhone 11 availability and price

The OnePlus 8 is available in two storage options: if you want 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage that is $699, then 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage is $799.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 costs that make you 8GB of RAM with 128GB of storage at $999.

The iPhone 11 prices $699 for 4GB and 64GB of storage increasing to $ 749 for 128GB and $849 for 256GB.

OnePlus 8 Is cheaper compared to the iPhone 11 128GB variant and Samsung S20 is on the costlier side for 128 GB variant.

Camera

The OnePlus 8 has three cameras, composed of a 48MP main, 16MP ultra-wide and 2MP macro snapper. On the front, it has a 16MP selfie camera.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 has the same number of lenses on the back, though their intentions differ. It’s a 12MP main, 64MP telephoto (for 3x hybrid optical zoom) and 12MP ultra-wide camera, joined by a 10MP module on the front.

The iPhone 11 specs are of most easy to recall since it’s 12MP ultrawide camera on the rear and a 12MP primary camera sensor, joined by an impressive 12MP snapper on the front.

There is a definite winner, but other than that it is hard to judge the best phone camera as the software is so crucial for pictures if you’re looking to shoot zoom images. Both Samsung and Apple have been famous for their image-processing AI that was great, and OnePlus’s is nothing to turn up your nose. The iPhone 11 might be better for its specific modes, however, as its Night Mode shooting is genuinely impressive, but the Samsung Galaxy S20 has versatility on its side using a shooting style that captures from multiple lenses, so that you may decide on the best picture after you’ve already taken it.

You may prefer the Samsung smartphone with its 8K picture recording, which can be a little over the 4K if you’re a videographer.

Design and display

iPhone 11, Samsung Galaxy S20 and the OnePlus 8 are fairly premium mobiles, so their construction is to be expected: glass fronts and backs with an aluminum frame. As it’s the only one without a curved screen the iPhone 11 may feel different, but generally, the telephones aren’t wildly different concerning design.

None of the three phones has a 3.5millimeter headphone port (is it time to sound the death knell for them?) And while the 11 includes a Lightning connector, the Samsung and OnePlus devices possess the standard USB-C instead.

It’s also worth pointing out that the OnePlus 8 and Samsung Galaxy S20 possess in-screen fingerprint scanners, a technology Apple has mostly ignored in favor of Face ID, which many will prefer and others might discover unreliable.

In terms of screen, the iPhone 11 is the smallest with a 6.1-inch 828 x 1792 LCD panel, so it is a little low-res compared to its rivals. The Samsung Galaxy S20 has a slightly larger 6.2-inch screen with a far higher 1440 x 3200 resolution and Dynamic AMOLED technology, so in most ways, it’s a better phone for screen quality. The OnePlus 8 has the largest screen of those three, using a 6.55-inch display, which is Fluid AMOLED and includes a resolution of 1080 x 2400. If you like high refresh rates, the Samsung Galaxy S20 is the best choice as it’s a refresh rate that is 120Hz, compared to 90Hz about the OnePlus 8 and the’standard’ 60Hz on the iPhone 11.

The display of the iPhone 11 is divided with a fairly large notch home the Face ID technologies, while both the OnePlus 8 along with Samsung Galaxy S20 have little punch-hole cut-outs to house the selfie cameras, though the Samsung phone includes a central hole while the OnePlus 8 has it to the left side. If you care about screen quality the Samsung Galaxy S20 is the best option here, but if you want a bigger screen you might want to visit the OnePlus 8.

Specs and Features

The OnePlus 8 along with Samsung Galaxy S20 operate Android 10 using their customized user interfaces (UIs) placed on the top, while the iPhone 11 includes iOS 13. This reality will probably be enough to influence most users in one direction or another since lovers of iOS or Android tend to be pretty dug in with their taste.

The iPhone 11 has an A13 Bionic chipset, which seems to be the powerful chipset accessible to smartphones, and Snapdragon 865 for the Samsung and OnePlus mobiles.

In the majority of regions outside the US, the Samsung Galaxy S20 includes the Exynos 990 chipset instead, which based on benchmarks is even less powerful than the Snapdragon, so if you are in the UK or Australia the Samsung phone could be the worst of these three in terms of processing capacities.

No matter how the Apple handset isn’t a 5G phone, which the OnePlus 8 is, as is your Samsung Galaxy S20 if you don’t choose the 4G version. Therefore, if you would like the next generation of connectivity the iPhone 11 isn’t the phone for you.

The OnePlus 8 is the clear winner with larger than the Samsung Galaxy S20’s 4,000 mAh a 4,300 mAh battery pack or iPhone 11’s 3,110 mAh. Battery capacity isn’t the same as battery life, and the OnePlus 8 includes a bigger display to use up that power faster.

The OnePlus 8 is the king of charging with 30W wired charging, which can be faster than the iPhone 11’s 18W or Samsung Galaxy S20’s 25W. The OnePlus 8 doesn’t support wireless charging, however, which the other two mobiles do – the Samsung Galaxy S20 even supports inverse wireless charging (where you use your handset as a wireless charging pad to power up other apparatus ).

Our Reviewer Verdict

The Samsung s20 With a telephoto lens, wireless charging, screen quality and decent battery life making it a great handset, the Samsung Galaxy S20 is the best phone in terms of specs. However, it’s pricier than its competitors also, which may set off a lot of people.

In certain ways, the OnePlus 8 is a replacement with a large battery, camera, and big screen. It is also, normally, the cheapest of these three mobiles.

If you are an Apple lover you going to go for the iPhone 11 as it runs iOS, which you already know, and Apple lovers are inclined to be faithful. Therefore the best’ Smartphone of those three depends upon the amount which specs you value more than others, and you’re prepared to spend.