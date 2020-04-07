Home Technology OnePlus 8 Lite:Release Date, Specs, leaks and everything you need to know
Technology

OnePlus 8 Lite:Release Date, Specs, leaks and everything you need to know

By- Viper
The device has also been referred to OnePlus found fame offering flagship specs. But in 2019 it shifted management, offering the OnePlus 7 pro and moving into a higher price bracket. While it continues with the offering that is solid, it appears the company will expand its offering. Here’s everything we know so far about the OnePlus 8 Lite or even OnePlus Z.

OnePlus 8 lite price and release date

OnePlus has confirmed that it will be holding a launch event on April 14 for its OnePlus 8 show. That and OnePlus 8 will include the OnePlus 8 pro and the OnePlus 8 Lite, respectively. It has also been suggested that the OnePlus 8 Lite might not come until July, although that might be the availability of the device.

On the pricing, we’ve had one rumor, We suspect it’ll come to the market at €399.

Oneplus 8 Lite Design and Specs

OnePlus 8 Lite design 159.2 x 74 x 8.6mm, IP53 water splash resistance Aluminium metal frame there’s been a couple of leaks for the OnePlus 8 Lite. Although it’s somewhat thicker that places the size of this smartphone close to the OnePlus 7T in terms of width and height. The rear panel is said to be glass, with curved borders towards the sides, just with the front screen being flat overall, using 2.5D Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

A USB-C port sits on the floor, but there’s no indication of a 3.5mm headphone jack, frequently commonplace on less expensive devices. The thing about the layout is the pronounced camera home on the trunk. This sits off into the left-hand side and appears to be following the trend today established by the iPhone 11 Pro, which makes the numerous lenses prominent rather than trying to hide them in the design.

It looks like it retains the mute slider also, that trademark of OnePlus devices remaining in place. A sheet that is leaked also has suggested a water repellent evaluation.OnePlus 8 Lite  6.4-inch AMOLED display, 2400 x 1080 pixel, 90HzMediaTek Dimensity 1000, 8GB RAM, 128/256GB 4000mAh battery, 30W Warp ChargeSpecs have supplied us . It is said to have a 6.4-inch AMOLED screen with a 2400 x 1080 pixel resolution with a 90Hz refresh rate. One thing we are pretty sure of, however, is your display that is 90Hz. In the introduction of the OnePlus 7T, Carl Pei said on the point that OnePlus would not be going back to revision rates.

We are expecting that to be the OnePlus 8 Lite’s unique selling point – that refresh rate in a mid-sized mobile. Ishan Agarwal, a Twitter leaker with a fantastic track record has also confirmed this detail. It looks like OnePlus may be making a model. The dimensity 1000 is a 5G SoC, so this might be an inexpensive 5G handset but it is notable as a departure from Qualcomm which OnePlus has utilized in the past. There is 128/256GB storage rumored and 8GB RAM, therefore although we suspect it will supply 6GB alternative, there are still some specs. There is no fingerprint scanner, so it likely uses an in-display scanner, probably using optical scanning technology.

OnePlus 8 lite cameras

  •  Dual/triple rear cameras?
  • Punch hole front camera

On detail that’s interesting is meaning no notch, that the punch hole camera without a pop-up. This is a bit of a shift in direction for OnePlus, but one we are also viewing rumored for your OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro. Specs imply that it’s a sensor. As for the number of cameras around the trunk, we’ve got a battle from the leaks. While the leaked sheets indicate there are three cameras around the trunk the images show two cameras along with the flash in the housing. Those rear cameras have been indicated as 48-megapixel main, 16-megapixel ultra-wide and 12-megapixel telephoto, f/1.7, f/2.2 and f/2.4 respectively.

