OnePlus 8, And OnePlus 8 Pro Specs And Price Leaked Ahead Of Launch

- Advertisement -

Much like its predecessors, the OnePlus 8 chain phones are the topic of numerous leaks and rumors in the lead up to their launch. On the other hand, the 2 mobiles — OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro — have received their biggest leak to date, with their entire spec sheet and price tags also being revealed.

HIGHLIGHTS

OnePlus 8 Pro is expected to start on April 14

The smartphone will soon be announced alongside the Less Expensive OnePlus 8

The full specs and cost of Both phones have leaked ahead of launch

Together with the escape that is new, we have a better idea about exactly what both will bring about the table, and how they will differ from each other in features, Hardware, and cost. The information comes courtesy of a European retailer giving us a hint about what the price of the devices could be in India if they’re officially established on April 14.

OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro: Leaked cost

- Advertisement -

The company has been steadily increasing the prices of its phones in the last few decades, and the tendency is set to continue this season, whether the flow is not anything to go by. The jump is being said to be the biggest this season. The leak maintains the OnePlus 8 will start a price of Euro 719 (approx Rs 60,000) for the 8GB RAM and 128GB storage style, with the 12GB RAM+256GB storage variant being made available for €819 (approx Rs 68,000)The OnePlus 8 Pro can also be expected to become quite a bit expensive, with the 8GB RAM+128GB storage entry variant likely to begin retail at €919 (approx Rs 75,000). The top-end version with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage is tipped to be more expensive, and retail for €1,009 (approx Rs 83,000).

OnePlus 8, OnePlus 8 Pro: Leaked specs

In terms of the specs, OnePlus’ phones have been confirmed to come with a Snapdragon 865 SoC, paired with up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. But, today’s leak shows that the 256GB option will not be available in most color variations. On the exterior, the OnePlus 8 will include a 6.55-inch FullHD+ 90Hz Fluid AMOLED display, with an aspect ratio of 20:9 plus a pixel density of 402ppi. The OnePlus 8 Pro is tipped to acquire a 6.78-inch QHD+ 120Hz Fluid AMOLED panel, using a pixel density of 513ppi and an aspect ratio of 19.8:9.

The cameras are in line with previous leaks which claimed the device will get a camera setup that is triple, containing lens sat alongside a 16-megapixel lens and camera. On the flip side, the OnePlus 8 Pro will sport a quad-camera setup included a 48-megapixel lens, an 8-megapixel lens along with a 5-megapixel unit. While the lens on the OnePlus 8 pro will probably be a Sony IMX689 interestingly, the principal lens around the OnePlus 8 is going to be an IMX586 detector.

The leak claims the OnePlus 8pro will feature 3D Audio Zoom and also have a flicker sensor in tow. Apart from that, there will also be wireless charging support around the OnePlus 8 Pro, together with the two phones also supporting WiFi 6, NFC, Bluetooth 5.1, and USB-C connectivity.