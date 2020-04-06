ONEPLUS 7TPRO AND ONEPLUS 7T OTA UPDATES BRINGS IMPROMENT IN SLOW-MOTION AND MARCH 2020 SECURITY PATCH

- Advertisement -

OnePlus 7T Pro telephones and onePlus 7T are getting a new upgrade in India, and the upgrades bring along the March 2020 Android security limitation. The updates also bring along improvements. The OTA rollout for both OnePlus 7T Pro telephones and the OnePlus 7T is incremental in character.

This means that the OTA update will reach a small fraction of consumers initially after no bugs are found, and also a rollout will start in a few days. The OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro phones are receiving the OxygenOS 10.3.2 upgrade in India, the company announced on its own forums. The international version of the same variant is OxygenOS 10.0.9 for the OnePlus 7T, also OxygenOS 10.0.8 for the OnePlus 7T Pro.

We recommend installing this update. If you haven’t got a telling, check for it in Settings > Software Update. It’s ideal to install the update beneath a Wi-Fi link that is fantastic, and while the setup procedure is underway it’s also recommended to keep the phone.

Both the OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro updates have exactly the identical changelog, and apart from accessing the March 2020 Android security patch, the update brings along improved stability for record videos from slow-mo. The update has optimized play with no lags and fixes the disappearances of screenshots in the Gallery. The brand new OnePlus 7T and OnePlus 7T Pro upgrade also brings optimized RAM management, enhanced platform stability, and fixes some known problems as well.