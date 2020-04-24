Home Entertainment One-Punch Man Season 3: Release Date, Plot, Cast And More
Entertainment

One-Punch Man Season 3: Release Date, Plot, Cast And More

By- Alok Chand
Until I came to know about Dragon Ball Z I was not a series lover. But I bet there are so many of you who love this series whole-heartedly. I have great news for those manga fans, today. Saitama is arriving back Yes, you heard it correctly. One-Punch Man here are details about its release date, plot, and cast and is coming back with year 3 you have to understand.

One-Punch Man Season 3

One-Punch Person

It is a superhero webcomic. While Shueisha released the remake, one established and printed the series in 2009. Yusuke Murata illustrated the sequence. July 2019, one-Punch Man aired on TV Tokyo from 5th October 2015 to 2nd. Viz Media has got the license for the show remake. This show went viral on the web in June 2012 gaining 7.9 million hits.

Plot Of The Series

The series tells the story of Saitama, a superhero that will defeat any opponent with one punch. He trained himself to there. Saitama gets tired of his electricity. In his trip, Saitama came to know many people and he became the mentor a cyborg, of Genos. They both join a group of superheroes which helps to prevent powerful monsters, Hero Association.

One-Punch Man Season 3, Plot, Cast, Release Date

Season 2 of the show was on high-popularity and also introduced us with its first antihero Garou. They developed characters such as Bang, Fubuki. So, even if the founders didn’t do any official announcement about its season, it isn’t so tough to envision its recurrence. Saitama will last as the main protagonist of the show.

It’s been already a four years difference between One-Punch Man’s previous seasons. So it is disappointing for lovers. With no confirmation, we all can do is assume that season 3 will back in 2021 or late 2020 to be exact.

In season 3 it seems that we’re able to observe the Hero Association’s struggle with Evils. A few of you may disappoint due to lack of display time of Genos and Saitama although There’ll be lots of fight scenes. Although, it’s going to have some heavy-weight characters such as Garou, Atomic Samurai, etc.. Until we get confirmation, it is all premise.

Alok Chand

