ONE PLUS 8 AND 8PRO RELEASE DATE, SPECS AND EVERYTHING YOU NEED TO KNOW ABOUT

- Advertisement -

OnePlus recently announced it’ll unveil the OnePlus 8 series on Tuesday, April 14. This is somewhat sooner than previous generations’ release dates. The OnePlus 7 and also OnePlus 6 both landed in May and also the OnePlus 5 landed in June. Thus far, there’s been no sign that the company is going to change up its naming scheme, thus we can be confident that the series will include the OnePlus 8 the OnePlus 8 Pro, along with its sibling.

Additional rumors also suggested OnePlus wanted to launch these apparatus before, but issues surrounding the coronavirus mucked up those plans. It’s possible the OnePlus Z was particularly affected by these issues, and we might not see it launching in April alongside the two devices. On the flip side, preceding rumors suggested the budget handset will be accessible by July, so we hope to find a release date. The OnePlus 8 appears somewhat different from the predecessor, the OnePlus 7, that only looked slightly different from its own predecessor, the OnePlus 6T. The camera system is arranged in the exact same manner with a vertically aligned bump. However, there is a third lens added, and it is a wonderful update.

The waterdrop notch is gone. Instead, OnePlus appears to be moving the punch-hole route by adding a solitary selfie lens as a cutout at the top left corner.

From the back, the OnePlus 8 Guru does not seem to check at all different from the OnePlus 7T Pro. As they appear on the 7T Pro the camera layout, including the left-of-center ToF detector, are all arranged in exactly the exact same fashion in these leaves. The front is where things get interesting. The OnePlus 7 Guru and the OnePlus 7T Professional featured an all-screen screen with no top-notch and no cutouts. This was due to the pop-up selfie camera system on the two devices. On the OnePlus 8 Guru, the business seems to have abandoned this system, opting instead for a cutout as we saw on the OnePlus 8 leaves.

OnePlus’ 120Hz display will apparently hit peak brightness and has a touch sample rate of 240Hz. Something OnePlus calls Smooth Chain technology optimizes it. Details are scarce at the moment as a result of the official information being available only in Chinese.

Although there’s been no official announcement, it’s pretty much confirmed that the OnePlus 8 and OnePlus 8 Pro will both feature the latest-and-greatest Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset. There has never been an OnePlus smartphone without the Qualcomm 800-series SoC, so we are sure this will be included. As the 865 has a 5G modem built-in with the Snapdragon 865 onboard the 8 and 8 Pro would be 5G-ready.

Similarly, all OnePlus smartphones launched over the past year have had 128GB of storage and a bare minimum of 6GB of RAM. Therefore, it is reasonable to assume the OnePlus 8 and 8 Guru will have that much memory contained at even the very entry-level of versions. As far as cameras go, it is possible the OnePlus 8 Pro could comprise Samsung’s brand new 108MP sensor as a key lens. We expect many flagship phones in 2020 to attribute this sensor and OnePlus opts to your latest-and-greatest.

The IMX689 is arguably Sony’s most capable camera detector right now. It offers larger individual pixels than other high camera detectors, and it features pixel-binned shots equal to some 12MP 2.24-micron pixel camera and quicker, more accurate autofocusing. The 48MP IMX586 ultra-wide camera would also be a welcome addition and should deliver better ultra-wide shots in low light because of pixel-binning. OnePlus 8 Guru will also offer you a Night Portrait Mode and”3-HDR” video, but OnePlus’ camera software does not let us down this time around.

It has generally been the Achilles Heel of the firm, so this past year we hope to see some improvements. We’ve heard rumors for months which OnePlus could finally offer you wireless charging with all the 8 series. OnePlus is also a complete member of the Wireless Power Consortium (WPC) now. This group supports standard charging and creation. However, tipster noted that 30W wireless charging will be received by the OnePlus 8 Pro and 30W wireless charging. The OnePlus 8 Guru specs are exciting, featuring a slew of adjustments. Including the introduction of a rating, a bulge in battery capacity, an extra camera lens, a QHD+ display, and 30W wireless charging capable of 3W reverse wireless charging.