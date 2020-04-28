Home TV Series Netflix On My Block season 4 release date on Netflix: When's it coming...
On My Block season 4 release date on Netflix: When's it coming out?

By- Vikash Kumar
On My Block season, 3 may have only just come outside but enthusiasts are already distressed to see season 4 and also learn what is next.

It is no secret that On My Block is just one of Netflix’s most well-known shows. Ever since the adolescent drama surfaced on Netflix back in 2018, audiences instantly fell in love. In their heartwarming friendship to their hilarious antics, as they get trapped in drama moved and it’s impossible not to be amused by the squad.

Season 3 focuses on everything that takes place in the wake of Cesar, The Santos kidnapping Monse, Ruben, and Jamal. What about year 4 though?

On My Block season 4 release date on Netflix: When's it coming out?

The first three seasons of On My Block have hit Netflix in March, so we’d expect the fourth chapter to get there in March 2021.

On My Block season 4 cast: Who’s in it?

While nothing is presently confirmed, we would expect the following to all return for around four: Monse (Sierra Capri), Cesar (Diego Tinoco), Ruby (Jason Genao), Jamal (Brett Gray), Jasmine (Jessica Marie Garcia) and Spooky (Julio Macias).

On My Block season 4 plot: What will happen?

Season 4 will pick up from where season 3 finished. It is going to address the ending of season 3. The relationship between the figures will get affected because of a gap of two years.

We saw Jamal getting kidnapped in the season the ending of 3 and Monse Ruben. Consequently, season 4 will select up from that point. We will encounter many twists, drama, love, and many more things. Season 4’s release date should be announced by Netflix. Stay tuned!

On My Block Season 4: Release Date, Cast, Plotline And More Latest Update
