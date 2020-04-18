On My Block Season 4 Release Date of, Trailer, Cast, Plot Update And Expect In Future?

- Advertisement -

On My Block (and teen drama) lovers, we’re hearing with updates about On My Block period 4. Yes, already! Those of you who just finished viewing the eighth and final installment of On My Block period 3, gear up for your fourth season as we are here to let you know what’s in store.

What is the story?

Teenagers Monse, Cesar, Ruben, Jamal, and Jasmine land up in one trouble and the viewers can’t get enough. The bond’s warmth is palpable, and it’s not possible to remain unmoved because their friendship grows stronger with every episode of the play that is humorous. For anyone enjoying the show, this show has lived up to the promise of being an entertainer.

Season 3 was about the group becoming divided and staying. Here’s hoping that season 4 will attract the adolescents together and we’ll again be able to partake in the friendship which envelopes the drama.

Do we know the release dates?

Though we have not yet received any official confirmation of On My Block year 4 release, fans are already imagining its likely dates. Season 1 was released on March 16, 2018. Season 2 has been dropped on March 29 the second year and season 3 on March 11, 2020. So March 2021 might not appear any earlier than season 4, particularly with COVID-19 around and consequential delayed manufacturing.

Who is in the cast?

There’s no official news about the coming cast of On My Block year 4 just yet. We expect that the main cast will stay intact. That means, in season, we could expect to see Sierra Capri as Monse, Diego Tinoco as Cesar, Jason Genao as Ruby, Brett Gray as Jamal, Jessica Marie Garcia as Jasmine and Julio Macias as Spooky.

Stay tuned to the page for more updates on the series!