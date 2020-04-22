Home TV Series Netflix On My Block Season 4: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All The...
On My Block Season 4: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All The Latest Information

By- Vikash Kumar
We are going to speak about Netflix’s On My Block season 4 release date, cast, and plot details. As we know, On My Block is unquestionably one of the most important and most well-known shows to come out of Netflix’s library or the Netflix banners.

The streaming giant has been backing the show constantly, and here we go, as the third season is supposed to launch! Let’s discuss all the details about what will be the future of the show.

On My Block Season 4 Release Date

If given the green light, we can expect On My Block Season 4 to launch on Netflix in March 2021, since it’s a frequent practice of On My Boat to release new seasons in March of every year. Season 1, 2, and 3, most of these were published in March of 2018 and undoubtedly 2020. It wouldn’t be a prediction to anticipate the season next March!

On My Block Season 4 Plot

As we all know, the season ended up with the kidnapping of Monse, Cesar, Ruben, and Jamal. So, the next season will continue what occurred the Santos kidnapping, and we will look forward to the story in season 4 after season 3.

On what happens from the next season, the plotline will majorly follow! Also, everyone is anticipating Lil’ Ricky’s puzzle to get solved. Thus, we also got an upgrade from Eddie Gonzalez, the co-creator of the series.

On My Block Season 4 Cast

All of the main cast will probably return as a lot of questions were left unanswered. This includes Sierra Capri (Monse), Diego Tinoco (Cesar), Jason Genao (Ruby), Brett Gray (Jamal), Jessica Marie Garcia (Jasmine), and Julio Macias (Spooky).

Also Read:   On My Block season 4 has some major Things
