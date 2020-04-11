On My Block: Olivia Was Going To Die In Season 1 Finale

- Advertisement -

Olivia was always intended to get killed off in the On My Block season 1 finale as indicated by the show’s creators. The Netflix coming-of-age series first debuted in and has been a mainstay on the spring program of the service. Series celebrities Jason Genao, Diego Tinoco, Sierra Capri, and Brett Gray reprised their roles but there’s no word about a renewal status.

Exclusive: On My Block’s co-creators reveal Ronni Hawk’s character, Olivia, was always meant to get killed off following the season 1 cliffhanger.

On My, Block follows four best buddies – Monse, Cesar, Ruby, and Jamal – confronting the daily struggles of growing up in their inner-city Los Angeles area. During the first season, the band welcomed Olivia (Ronni Hawk), a teenage girl that remained with Ruby’s family after her parents had been deported back to Mexico. Ruby’s family chose to throw Olivia a quinceañera, which took place, to give her a sense of normalcy. Unfortunately, his friends are put by Cesar’s gang involvement and a rival gang member opened fire. Only one was meant to survive although Olivia and ruby fell victim.

- Advertisement -

The fate of Ruby and Olivia led to On My Block’s first significant cliffhanger. Viewers were made to wait a year to find the reality out although it was presumed that at least one of the characters could die from the event. We had a chance to talk with Eddie Gonzalez and Jeremy Haft, two of the co-creators of the show, and they affirmed that it was the plan to kill Hawk’s character off in the end of season 1. The decision stemmed from their requirement to show these kids to the dangers. Gonzalez explained the thinking

Though On My Block has its fair share of comedic moments, it will not shy away from diving to serious topics like immigration, gangs, and gun violence. It was important to the show’s creators to depict the authenticity of what people cope with daily and areas like Freeride. It’s not uncommon for innocent citizens to get caught in the center of the violence, although Olivia may not have had private gang affiliations. With that tragic moment between Olivia, the show showed how much they’ll go to get across their point.