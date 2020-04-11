Home TV Series On My Block: Olivia Was Going To Die In Season 1 Finale
TV Series

On My Block: Olivia Was Going To Die In Season 1 Finale

By- Naveen Yadav
- Advertisement -

Olivia was always intended to get killed off in the On My Block season 1 finale as indicated by the show’s creators. The Netflix coming-of-age series first debuted in and has been a mainstay on the spring program of the service. Series celebrities Jason Genao, Diego Tinoco, Sierra Capri, and Brett Gray reprised their roles but there’s no word about a renewal status.

Exclusive: On My Block’s co-creators reveal Ronni Hawk’s character, Olivia, was always meant to get killed off following the season 1 cliffhanger.

On My, Block follows four best buddies – Monse, Cesar, Ruby, and Jamal – confronting the daily struggles of growing up in their inner-city Los Angeles area. During the first season, the band welcomed Olivia (Ronni Hawk), a teenage girl that remained with Ruby’s family after her parents had been deported back to Mexico. Ruby’s family chose to throw Olivia a quinceañera, which took place, to give her a sense of normalcy. Unfortunately, his friends are put by Cesar’s gang involvement and a rival gang member opened fire. Only one was meant to survive although Olivia and ruby fell victim.

Also Read:   On My Block season 4 has some major Things
- Advertisement -

The fate of Ruby and Olivia led to On My Block’s first significant cliffhanger. Viewers were made to wait a year to find the reality out although it was presumed that at least one of the characters could die from the event. We had a chance to talk with Eddie Gonzalez and Jeremy Haft, two of the co-creators of the show, and they affirmed that it was the plan to kill Hawk’s character off in the end of season 1. The decision stemmed from their requirement to show these kids to the dangers. Gonzalez explained the thinking

Also Read:   Ares: Season 2? Netflix Release Date? Here Is What We Know

Though On My Block has its fair share of comedic moments, it will not shy away from diving to serious topics like immigration, gangs, and gun violence. It was important to the show’s creators to depict the authenticity of what people cope with daily and areas like Freeride. It’s not uncommon for innocent citizens to get caught in the center of the violence, although Olivia may not have had private gang affiliations. With that tragic moment between Olivia, the show showed how much they’ll go to get across their point.

Also Read:   Chilling Adventures of Sabrina Season 4 What Should You Know? New Plot, Everything about the upcoming Series & Latest Update
- Advertisement -
Naveen Yadav
Naveen is a creative tech-guy with a deep love for physics. He is an Engineer by profession and writer by choice. He loves to watch TV shows, movies and a vivid reader. One can easily find romance in his poetries and depth in his stories. “A quite person who loves conversation” can easily define him. He is a football fan and he can predict your future with Vedic Astrology.

Must Read

On My Block: Olivia Was Going To Die In Season 1 Finale

TV Series Naveen Yadav -
Olivia was always intended to get killed off in the On My Block season 1 finale as indicated by the show's creators. The Netflix...
Read more

Dead To Me Season 2 Teaser Shows May Release Date

TV Series Naveen Yadav -
The first Dead to Me season 2 teaser trailer reveals a May return on Netflix for the Christina Applegate and Linda Cardellini series. Made...
Read more

Pirates of the Caribbean 6 may see the return of Johnny Depp’s Jack Sparrow

TV Series Vikash Kumar -
Since 2003's Pirates of the Caribbean: The Curse of the Black Pearl,'' Johnny Depp has starred in four sequels as Captain Jack Sparrow. Has...
Read more

Lucifer season 5: Good news for Lucifer fans ! Netflix has just set the Web on fire

Netflix Vikash Kumar -
Netflix has set fire to the Internet by teasing the upcoming release of season 5 of the Lucifer series. A date will be given...
Read more

Fast & Furious 9: Every biggest characters who will not return in the next Fast Saga installment

Hollywood Vikash Kumar -
The Fast & Furious franchise is coming in a big way in 2021, but here are the characters who will not look in Fast...
Read more

These 4 things present in the kitchen of the house and Gordon are effective in enhancing the natural beauty as well as maintaining it

Lifestyle Vikash Kumar -
To look beautiful, it is not necessary to use expensive products or move to the parlor. Natural beauty can be easily maintained with the...
Read more

Facebook is bringing Campus feature, only college students will be able to use

Technology Vikash Kumar -
New Delhi, Tech Desk. The social networking site Facebook has recently rolled out the Quiet Mode feature. With the help of this feature, users...
Read more

Coronavirus: Apple and Google join, to work on contact tracing technology

Technology Vikash Kumar -
New Delhi, Tech Desk. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the whole world is united at this time. Almost all countries of the world are...
Read more

Amazon will help its delivery partners if they are infected with Coronavirus

In News Vikash Kumar -
New Delhi Legendary e-commerce giant Amazon on Friday said it would support its Indian delivery partners with a $ 25 million global relief fund...
Read more

Cardi B and Nicki Minaj’s BFF Rah Ali Trade War Again Of Words On Twitter

Celebrities Vikash Kumar -
Cardi B and Nicki Minaj's bestie Rah Ali are beefing again, and neither of those women looks to be backing down.
Also Read:   When is Attack Titan On Season 4 Releasing? Read for all the latest updates
Sometimes best friends can...
Read more
© World Top Trend