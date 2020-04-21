Official: Keanu Reeves’s John Wick 4 is Release Date OF, Cast, Including Trailer

- Advertisement -

John Wick franchise is among the most movie series all over the globe. People somehow love Keanu Reeves taking revenge and playing with the assassin. Directed by Derek Kolstad, John Wick franchise has provided us a number of the most memorable and overpowering activity scenes. Keanu Reeves is not performed with John Wick right now. Reeves is coming back since the uber-assassin in John Wick: Stage 4 after battling his strategy via New York City in Addition to Casablanca at John Wick: Phase 3 — Parabellum. The announcement was made by Lionsgate the week following John Wick 3 was published, supplying more enthusiasm for the future of the franchise business to followers.

“People ask me all the time, am I ending the movie for a cliffhanger? Is there for? ,” Stahelski explained. “Keanu [Reeves] and I have not, from one or two, two to three, actually expected to do a sequel or a follow-up”

John Wick 4 Release Date

As per the reports, John Wick 4 is set to release on May 21, 2021. The movie will hit theatres in the UK and the US. What is notable is that John Wick 4’s release and the launch of Matrix will struggle. It will be fascinating to see the fight between both franchises.

John Wick 4 Cast

While some characters expired in Chapter 3, such as Zero (Mark Dacascos), but many major characters were alive till the end of Chapter 3 and they’re anticipated to return John Wick sequel. John Wick (Keanu Reeves) will reunite. The next film in the series will likely have a continuation for characters such as Ian McShane as Winston, Laurence Fishburne as the Bowery King, Lance Reddick as Charon, Asia Kate Dillon as The Adjudicator of the High Table, and Jason Mantzoukas as Tick-Tock Man. Anjelica Huston may go back as the Director, while Halle Berry could return as the mystical Sofia.

John Wick 4 Trailer

No preview was released yet. Once the trailer is released We’ll update this article. You may enjoy the preview of John Wick 3.