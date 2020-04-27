Now, you can watch your favorite Star Wars series in chronological order.

- Advertisement -

You can watch all the Star Wars films in order, and soon you will be able to watch each the Skywalker Saga Episodes on precisely the same platform. Yes, we just discovered if Star Wars: The growth of Skywalker is coming to Disney Plus (also it’s on a date most of us should have seen coming), meaning there is less need for digital/Blu-ray buys anymore.Thanks to Disney Plus, it’s never been simpler to binge on the whole Star Wars film universe. However, with three distinct trilogies published from chronological order, finding the proper viewing order can seem daunting to get new fans.There is technically no”right” way to observe all the Star Wars movies — some fans like to watch them in release order, others favor chronological timeline order, and certain fans enjoy a hybrid of both. With that in mind, we’ve summarized the most popular Star Wars seeing orders to the intergalactic binging fun. Where to see the Star Wars movies If you’re looking for the most cost-efficient approach to see the Star Wars movies in order, you need to sign up for Disney Plus ($6.99 a month/$69.99 per year). Disney’s streaming agency has Episodes I-VIII in Addition to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, and The Growth of Skywalker Disney Plus launch date is May 4, because of course, it is coming on Star Wars Day.Solo: A Star Wars Story, strikes Disney Plus on July 9, 2020.Disney Plus will soon be the home of all the Star Wars movies. $6.99 a month, Disney Plus is less costly than many streaming services, and the bundle together with Hulu and ESPN Plus is the same cost as Netflix’s regular package. But, Disney Plus does not make you pay extra for 4K Ultra-HD movie with 4 simultaneous flows, which costs an additional $3 on Netflix

- Advertisement -

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker went on sale well ahead of the scheduled March 17 release date, falling on March 13. Presently available for electronic purchase in 4K, it is possible to watch the conclusion of this Skywalker Saga from the comfort of your own house.Oh, and we have also got the release date for Rising of Skywalker on Blu-ray, which is coming shortly.If you can not wait to watch Solo, you can currently find that movie on Netflix. You may also buy or rent the Star Wars films a la carte on Amazon, iTunes, and Google Play. The Star Wars saga kicked off with Episode IV, subsequently got a prequel trilogy before getting a sequel trilogy, so the narrative is inherently from the sequence. The chronological order allows you to view Star Wars’ characters evolve instantly, such as Anakin Skywalker’s journey from bright-eyed boy to troubled warrior and Obi-Wan Kenobi’s transformation from reluctant apprentice to sage Jedi runaway. If you’d like to see the Skywalker Saga out of its chronological beginnings, here would be the Star Wars films in order of chronological events. Star Wars: Episode I — The Phantom Menace (1999)Star Wars: Episode II — Attack of the Clones (2002)Star Wars: Episode III — Revenge of the Sith (2005)Solo: A Star Wars Story (2018)Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016)Star Wars: Episode IV — A New Hope (1977)Star Wars: Episode V — The Empire Strikes Back (1980)Star Wars: Episode VI — Return of the Jedi (1983)Star Wars: Episode VII — The Force Awakens (2015)Star Wars: Episode VIII –The Last Jedi (2017)Star Wars: Episode IX — The Growth of Skywalker (2019)Star Wars movies in order of release date you want to experience the Star Wars movies as they came out, then release order is the way to go. I’d personally advise this arrangement for new fans, as you can see the natural evolution of the Star Wars saga complete with all its ups and downs. In the classic 80s sci-fi of this original trilogy, to the cluttered CGI and questionable acting of the prequels, into the contemporary glory of The Force Awakens and its divisive sequel, here’s every Star Wars movie in order of release: Star Wars: Episode IV — A New Hope (1977)Star Wars: Episode V — The Empire Strikes Back (1980)Star Wars: Episode VI — Return of the Jedi (1983)Star Wars: Episode I — The Phantom Menace (1999)Star Wars: Episode II — Attack of the Clones (2002)Star Wars: Episode III — Revenge of the Sith (2005)Star Wars: Episode VII — The Force Awakens (2015)Rogue One: A Star Wars Story (2016)Star Wars: Episode VIII –The Last Jedi (2017)Solo: A Star Wars Story (2018)Star Wars: Episode IX — The Rise of Skywalker (2019)

- Advertisement -

Star Wars films in machete order . A viewing order made popular by enthusiasts,”machete sequence” utilizes a mixture of release and chronological arrangement in order to preserve the large twist in The Empire Strikes Back while still providing some backstory through the prequels. The order begins with A New Hope and The Empire Strikes Back, dips back into Attack of the Clones and Revenge of the Sith for Darth Vader’s roots, then returns to the present to end the first trilogy spectacularly with Return of the Jedi.Yes, this arrangement skips The Phantom Menace entirely, as some enthusiasts do not consider the movie to be essential to the plot (Sorry, Jar Jar). It’s worth keeping in mind that this purchase was created several years back and doesn’t factor in the sequel trilogy or even spin-off movies, which you can play as you see fit.