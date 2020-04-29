Home Gaming Now Pac Man Game Is Free Avaliable On PS4,Xbox One,And PC
Gaming

Now Pac Man Game Is Free Avaliable On PS4,Xbox One,And PC

By- Kalyan Jee Jha
At this point, there are enough films, displays, games, streaming services, and YouTube stations to maintain most of us entertained before this novel coronavirus pandemic subsides, but we’re never going to turn away more free stuff. As such, we thought it may be a fantastic idea to direct you in the direction of Pac-Man Championship Edition 2, which developer Bandai Namco made free on PS4, Xbox One, and PC from April 24th to May 10th.

On its website, Bandai Namco shared a statement on Friday discussing its plans to react to COVID-19:

People around the globe are doing their job to combat the COVID-19 pandemic, to change their lifestyle and workstyles. Here at BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment, we have put to support and safeguard our customers, their families & friends, in addition to the health of our workers, vendors, and our communities.

pac manowWith the assistance and cooperation from workers throughout our organization, we have prepared and enacted remote working conditions within our offices throughout the globe. We would like to thank everyone for their unique gifts by staying home to help keep everyone’s livelihood safe and secure and flatten the environment. We would also like to express our sincere gratitude for all those working in the field that are on the front lines facing the daunting task of keeping the pandemic under control. BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment can also be likely to take action to serve our lovers while there are various relief efforts underway, as an entertainment provider.

Our vision is to follow our slogan word for word and supply –“more entertaining for everyone.” We are currently striving to offer entertainment that everyone can appreciate in the hope we can bring laughter and smiles throughout the world during this time to game players.

Part of that vision includes giving the well-received 2016 Pac-Man game away at no cost.

“We’ll be sending our beloved goodwill ambassador  into everyone’s houses by creating PAC-MAN Championship Edition 2 available for free starting from — April 24, 2020, at 10:00 am PDT to May 10, 2020, at 10:00 am PDT — for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PCs via STEAM,” Bandai Namco clarified on its website. “Through this free limited-time giveaway, we hope to bring pleasure into everyone’s homes around the world.”

Here are the links that you need depending upon the stage you want to get the game on:

  • PlayStation 4: PAC-MAN Championship Edition 2 for PlayStation 4 players
  • Xbox One: PAC-MAN Championship Edition 2 for Xbox One gamers
  • Steam: PAC-MAN Championship Edition 2 for PC players
  • Bear in mind, Pac-Manvis only available for free until 10 AM PT on May 10th, so act quickly.
Kalyan Jee Jha

