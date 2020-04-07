Now Elon Musk is going to Be Dragged In Johnny Depp’s Case Against Ex-Wife Amber Heard

- Advertisement -

Johnny Depp has filed a $50 million Suit against ex-wife

Johnny Depp has listed the Mera, Amber Heard of Aquaman, and a $50 million claim against an ex, and, increasingly more notable stars are trapped in the center, as it keeps on unwinding. As of late Depp’s Pirates of the Caribbean co-star, Javier Bardem along with his ex Winona Ryder spoke with regards and Tesla CEO Elon Musk was wrapped together with the dramatization.

Investigation Status

A week ago, Johnny Depp’s side of things got uplifting news when it was declared that his criticism body of evidence against Amber Heard will be going forward in Virginia following reports that coronavirus concerns would necessitate that the preliminary days 46, to temporarily wait. Depp’s charges come after the 2018 Washington Post comment of Amber Heard, where she blamed the behavior on the Fantastic Beasts entertainer at home. Depp denies these cases and has considered them a”detailed fabrication to propel her vocation.

This Is The Reason Why Elon Musk Will Be Dragged In Johnny Depp’s instance

The latest advancement in the fight in court comprises an undertaking Johnny Depp claims Amber Heard had with tech magnate Elon Musk while they had been yet hitched. Following it was given by The Rum Diary co-stars up in 2016 heard and Musk has confirmed to have been visiting someone, nevertheless data that concentrates on the two beings as one has been gathered by Depp.

Golden Heard and Elon Musk have since proceeded ahead beginning in 2018 after ahead separating in 2016. Musk has as of late been performer Grimes, who he’s currently expecting a kid with. Both Amber and Elon have denied claims that they were seeing somebody to Depp being good and gone. A subpoena was recorded inquiring that Musk hand over his correspondences with Heard in relation.