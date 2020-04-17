Home Technology Nokia 9.3 PureView Rumored To Launch With 5 Camera Lens Having 108MP...
Technology

Nokia 9.3 PureView Rumored To Launch With 5 Camera Lens Having 108MP Primary Sensor And 120HZ Display

By- Viper
- Advertisement -

Rumors about the second-generation Nokia 9 PureView have been doing the rounds since last year though HMD has stayed. While all earlier reports referred to this next-gen Nokia flagship as 9.1 PureView or 9.2 PureView, the latest rumors now suggest that it could be known as Nokia 9.3 PureView.

As demonstrated by a series of tweets from tipster Nokia anew (@nokia_anew) this week, the phone will ship with a 120Hz monitor screen, though, it is unclear as to whether it will be LCD or AMOLED.

The tweets further promised that the apparatus will sport a 108MP camera sensor from Samsung from Sony alongside a 64MP detector as a portion of its lens camera installation, but it’s been decided as to which one will be employed to shoot on movies. The tipster also suggested that its predecessor ‘s technologies will be ditched by the phone in favor of a much setup, though it will match five picture sensors camera device.

Also Read:   Best Workout Apps In 2020, If You're Looking For Ways To Get Fit
Also Read:   Children aren't Resistant to Coronavirus : What You Need To Know ?

Interestingly, HMD reportedly settled on the final setup after testing at least ten different prototypes of their Nokia 9.3 PureView using a whole plethora of potential camera choices, including 20MP, 24MP, and 48MP sensors. The unit is also tipped to offer Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) with one of those image sensors.

Meanwhile, the company is also seemingly deciding about the phone’s color options, which can be said to comprise Polar Night (blue), Cyan Green and White.

Also Read:   New Qualcomm Chips Could Bring Bluetooth'Buds

There’s no definite advice about when the Nokia 9.3 PureView will be released, however, a report from the same tipster earlier this year suggested that it will be declared in late 2020 after the projected launching earlier this year has been delayed because the company chose to switch from Snapdragon 855 to Snapdragon 865.

- Advertisement -
Viper
Viper is a tech enthusiast, who is constantly active in the field of technology. He is following his passion for technology.

Must Read

Oppo Ace 2 Launched in China with Snapdragon 865 and 40W Wireless Charging

Technology Viper -
Oppo launched its flagship smartphone Oppo Ace 2 after a myriad of teasers. Yeah, the name seems familiar as it's a successor to the...
Read more

Taboo Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Storyline And All The latest Information

TV Series Vikash Kumar -
The course back in mid-2017, the BBC enunciated that Tom Hardy's nineteenth-century stunt Taboo will be returning for a subsequent season, which instigates more...
Read more

‘Merry Whatever’ Season 2: Canceled at Netflix

TV Series Naveen Yadav -
It was an incredibly busy festive period for Netlfix in 2019, and we watched the addition of a whole selection of holiday-themed titles arrive...
Read more

‘Good Girls’ Season 3 Episode 9 Learn when’Incentive’ airs and what Occurs

TV Series Naveen Yadav -
Aching to learn what's next on Beth Boland's (Christina Hendricks) travel towards resuming her spot at Rio's (Manny Montana) good books? Want to know...
Read more

The Witcher Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And Everything We Know So Far

TV Series Naveen Yadav -
The Witcher is an American drama series set in a fictional universe of dream and magic. Inspired by the book series by writer Andrzej...
Read more

‘Sex Education’ Season 3 Shoot Delayed As UK Government Extends Coronavirus Lockdown

TV Series Naveen Yadav -
EXCLUSIVE: Sex Education is one of the latest UK dramas to be caught up at the coronavirus crisis after the government extinguished any lingering...
Read more

Zoom Is Not Safe Platform For Video Meetings, Govt Of India Declared Advisory

Entertainment Saurabh Jha 'AZAD' -
Controversy-ridden video conferencing platform Zoom has' eventually' come under the radar of the Government of India. The Ministry of Home Affairs on Thursday put...
Read more

DJI Mavic Air 2 Manual Rumored To Have 48MP 4K Camera, 68Kmph Top Speed And Much More

Technology Viper -
DJI, the world's largest consumer drone-maker, this week announced that it will hold a media event on April 27 to unveil a new product....
Read more

The Boys Season 2: Release Date, Cast, storyline, Trailer And Everything You Should To know

Amazon Prime Vikash Kumar -
The Boys season 1 has given us a time of entertainment. In 2020, as a result, the fans eagerly awaited Season 2. But from...
Read more

Whatsapp Will Later On Increase Group Call Limit

Entertainment Viper -
WhatsApp is working to increase the amount of participants in audio and video calls on the later stage. The Feature is under development and...
Read more
© World Top Trend