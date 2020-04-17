Nokia 9.3 PureView Rumored To Launch With 5 Camera Lens Having 108MP Primary Sensor And 120HZ Display

- Advertisement -

Rumors about the second-generation Nokia 9 PureView have been doing the rounds since last year though HMD has stayed. While all earlier reports referred to this next-gen Nokia flagship as 9.1 PureView or 9.2 PureView, the latest rumors now suggest that it could be known as Nokia 9.3 PureView.

As demonstrated by a series of tweets from tipster Nokia anew (@nokia_anew) this week, the phone will ship with a 120Hz monitor screen, though, it is unclear as to whether it will be LCD or AMOLED.

The tweets further promised that the apparatus will sport a 108MP camera sensor from Samsung from Sony alongside a 64MP detector as a portion of its lens camera installation, but it’s been decided as to which one will be employed to shoot on movies. The tipster also suggested that its predecessor ‘s technologies will be ditched by the phone in favor of a much setup, though it will match five picture sensors camera device.

Interestingly, HMD reportedly settled on the final setup after testing at least ten different prototypes of their Nokia 9.3 PureView using a whole plethora of potential camera choices, including 20MP, 24MP, and 48MP sensors. The unit is also tipped to offer Optical Image Stabilization (OIS) with one of those image sensors.

It hasn’t been decided which of the sensors will be used for video shooting: there is a choice between a 64-megapixel sensor from Sony and a 108-megapixel sensor from Samsung. However, both models on both sensors show impressive results and the final version is almost ready. pic.twitter.com/o5Q9TAt4W0 — Nokia anew (@nokia_anew) April 13, 2020

Meanwhile, the company is also seemingly deciding about the phone’s color options, which can be said to comprise Polar Night (blue), Cyan Green and White.

There’s no definite advice about when the Nokia 9.3 PureView will be released, however, a report from the same tipster earlier this year suggested that it will be declared in late 2020 after the projected launching earlier this year has been delayed because the company chose to switch from Snapdragon 855 to Snapdragon 865.